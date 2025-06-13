 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Friday, June 13th, 2025

Daily Reading for Friday June 13, 2025

Reading 1, Second Corinthians 4:7-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 116:10-11, 15-16, 17-18
Gospel, Matthew 5:27-32
Reading 1, Second Corinthians 4:7-15

7 But we hold this treasure in pots of earthenware, so that the immensity of the power is God's and not our own.

8 We are subjected to every kind of hardship, but never distressed; we see no way out but we never despair;

9 we are pursued but never cut off; knocked down, but still have some life in us;

10 always we carry with us in our body the death of Jesus so that the life of Jesus, too, may be visible in our body.

11 Indeed, while we are still alive, we are continually being handed over to death, for the sake of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus, too, may be visible in our mortal flesh.

12 In us, then, death is at work; in you, life.

13 But as we have the same spirit of faith as is described in scripture -- I believed and therefore I spoke -we, too, believe and therefore we, too, speak,

14 realising that he who raised up the Lord Jesus will raise us up with Jesus in our turn, and bring us to himself -- and you as well.

15 You see, everything is for your benefit, so that as grace spreads, so, to the glory of God, thanksgiving may also overflow among more and more people.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 116:10-11, 15-16, 17-18

10 My trust does not fail even when I say, 'I am completely wretched.'

11 In my terror I said, 'No human being can be relied on.'

15 Costly in Yahweh's sight is the death of his faithful.

16 I beg you, Yahweh! I am your servant, I am your servant and my mother was your servant; you have undone my fetters.

17 I shall offer you a sacrifice of thanksgiving and call on the name of Yahweh.

18 I shall fulfil my vows to Yahweh, witnessed by all his people,


Gospel, Matthew 5:27-32

27 'You have heard how it was said, You shall not commit adultery.

28 But I say this to you, if a man looks at a woman lustfully, he has already committed adultery with her in his heart.

29 If your right eye should be your downfall, tear it out and throw it away; for it will do you less harm to lose one part of yourself than to have your whole body thrown into hell.

30 And if your right hand should be your downfall, cut it off and throw it away; for it will do you less harm to lose one part of yourself than to have your whole body go to hell.

31 'It has also been said, Anyone who divorces his wife must give her a writ of dismissal.

32 But I say this to you, everyone who divorces his wife, except for the case of an illicit marriage, makes her an adulteress; and anyone who marries a divorced woman commits adultery.


June 2025
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930
