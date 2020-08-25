Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, August 25
Husband's Prayer
O gracious Father, Maker and Preserver of heaven and earth, who in the beginning didst institute matrimony, thereby foreshadowing the mystical union of the Church with our Savior Christ, who, during His ministry upon earth, did honor marriage with His first miracle: help me, I pray Thee, by Thy grace to live in holiness and purity with the wife whom Thou hast given me. Mortify in me all violence of earthly passion, all selfishness and inconsiderateness (here name any besetting sin which may be a hindrance to you), that I may love her as Christ loved His Church, cherish and comfort her as my own body, and have as great care for her happiness as for my own. Grant that we may live in peace, without contention; in unity, without discord. [Give us, O Lord, discreet heart and understanding minds, to bring up our children in Thy faith and fear, that they may be obedient to Thee and to Thy commandments, and to all that Thou requirest of them in their duties towards their parents.] And give us, O Lord, a sufficiency of those things necessary to maintain ourselves and our family according to that rank and calling wherein Thou hast placed us, without excess or vainglory, in singleness and pureness of heart. Grant this for Jesus Christ's sake, to Whom, with Thee and the Holy Ghost, be all honor and glory, now and for ever. Amen.
Rosaries, Crosses, Prayer Cards and more... by Catholic Online Shopping
More Prayers
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Popular Prayers
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
Prayer of the Day for Monday, ...
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
The Apostles' Creed
Joyful Mystery of the Rosary
The Holy Rosary
Dios te salve, Maria
Daily Prayer to Guardian Angel
Hail, Holy Queen
A Student's Prayer (by St. Thomas ...
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Advent Prayers
Angel Prayers
Ash Wednesday Prayers
Babies Prayers
Baptism Prayers
Basic Prayers
Biblical Prayers
Birthday Prayers
Career Prayers
Children Prayers
Christ Prayers
Christmas Prayers
Communion Prayers
Confession Prayers
Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament Prayers
Consolation Prayers
Crucifix Prayers
Danger Prayers
Devotion Prayers
Disasters Prayers
Divinity Prayers
Dying Prayers
Easter Prayers
en Espańol Prayers
Evening Prayers
Faith Prayers
Family Prayers
Forgiveness Prayers
God Prayers
Grace Prayers
Guardian Angel Prayers
Guidance Prayers
Haiku Prayers
Healing Prayers
Holiday Prayers
Holiness Prayers
Holy Spirit Prayers
Home Prayers
Hope Prayers
Inspiration Prayers
Intercession Prayers
Invocation Prayers
Jesus Christ Prayers
Lent Prayers
Life Prayers
Litanies Prayers
Love Prayers
Marian (Mary) Prayers
Marriage Prayers
Martyrs Prayers
Mass Prayers
Meals Prayers
Morning Prayers
Motherhood Prayers
Other Prayers
Peace Prayers
Perseverance Prayers
Pope Prayers
Pope Francis I Prayers
Pope Leo XIII Prayers
Pope Pius XII Prayers
Praise Prayers
Prayers as Blessings
Prayers by Pope John Paul II
Prayers by St. Francis de Sales
Prayers for the Pope
Prayers in French
Prayers in German
Prayers in Latin
Prayers in Spanish
Prayers of the Church
Prayers of the Cross
Priests Prayers
Pro Life Prayers
Prosperity Prayers
Protection Prayers
Purgatory Prayers
Repentance Prayers
Requests Prayers
Saint Prayers
Salvation Prayers
Sick Prayers
Special Intentions Prayers
St. Anthony of Padua Prayers
St. Gregory the Great Prayers
St. Joseph Prayers
St. Patrick Prayers
St. Valentine Prayers
Stewardship Prayers
Strength Prayers
Study Prayers
Thanks Prayers
The Rosary in Croation
The Rosary in Dutch
The Rosary in English
The Rosary in French
The Rosary in German
The Rosary in Irish-Gaelic
The Rosary in Italian
The Rosary in Latin
The Rosary in Polish
Travel Prayers
Trust Prayers
Virtue Prayers
Vocation Prayers
Wedding Prayers
Wisdom Prayers
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Bartholomew
- St. Monica
- St. Edwin of Northumbria
- St. Jude Thaddaeus
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.