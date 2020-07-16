 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Prayer of the Day for Thursday, July 16

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Prayers

A Parent's Prayer for Their Children

O Father of mankind, who hast given unto me these my children, and committed them to my charge to bring them up for Thee, and to prepare them for everlasting life: assist me with Thy heavenly grace, that I may be able to fulfil this most sacred duty and stewardship. Teach me both what to give and what to withhold; when to reprove and when to forbear; make me gentle, yet firm; considerate and watchful; and deliver me equally from the weakness of indulgence, and the excess of severity; and grant that, both by word and example, I may be careful to lead them in the ways of wisdom and true pity, so that at last I may, with them, be admitted to the unspeakable joys of our true home in heaven, in the company of the blessed Angels and Saints.
Amen.

July 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031
August 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031
Face Mask with Cross BOGO 50% OFF

More Prayers

The Mysteries of the Rosary
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
A Prayer to the Blessed Virgin Our ...
Glorious Mystery of the Rosary
Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, ...
Hail, Holy Queen
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
The Apostles' Creed
The Holy Rosary
Saint Prayers
The Angelus
The Our Father

Mary Praying
FREE Prayer Classes

Prayer of the Day
Mysteries of the Rosary
Stations of the Cross
Prayers by Topic / Keyword
Popular Prayers
Prayer Requests
Novenas
How to pray the Rosary
El Rosario Santo
Prayer Videos
Sign of the Cross
The Way - The First Christians
The Chaplet of Divine Mercy

Shop Catholic - Buy One Get One 50% OFF

Mix and match any of these bestselling products and enjoy 50% off the second item!
Catholic Resources
Becoming a Catholic
Catholic Beliefs
Seven Sacraments
Holy Days of Obligation
Explanation of the Mass
The Last Things
The Ecumenical Councils
Devotion to Mary
Sins & Indulgences
Types of Sin
A Guide for Confession
What are Indulgences?
Introduction to Indulgences
Teachings on Indulgences
Norms
Indulgenced Works
Over 3,000 Catholic prayers sorted by topic/keyword. Including morning & night prayers, marriage and basic prayers like Hail Mary, Our Father, Apostles' Creed and many more.

Acts of Prayers
Advent Prayers
Angel Prayers
Ash Wednesday Prayers
Babies Prayers
Baptism Prayers
Basic Prayers
Biblical Prayers
Birthday Prayers
Career Prayers
Children Prayers
Christ Prayers
Christmas Prayers
Communion Prayers
Confession Prayers
Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament Prayers
Consolation Prayers
Crucifix Prayers
Danger Prayers
Devotion Prayers
Disasters Prayers
Divinity Prayers
Dying Prayers
Easter Prayers
en Espańol Prayers
Evening Prayers
Faith Prayers
Family Prayers
Fathers Prayers
Forgiveness Prayers
God Prayers
Grace Prayers
Guardian Angel Prayers
Guidance Prayers
Haiku Prayers
Healing Prayers
Holiday Prayers
Holiness Prayers
Holy Spirit Prayers
Home Prayers
Hope Prayers
Inspiration Prayers
Intercession Prayers
Invocation Prayers
Jesus Christ Prayers
Lent Prayers
Life Prayers
Litanies Prayers
Love Prayers
Marian (Mary) Prayers
Marriage Prayers
Martyrs Prayers
Mass Prayers
Meals Prayers
Morning Prayers
Motherhood Prayers
Offering Prayers
Other Prayers
Peace Prayers
Perseverance Prayers
Pope Prayers
Pope Francis I Prayers
Pope Leo XIII Prayers
Pope Pius XII Prayers
Praise Prayers
Prayers as Blessings
Prayers by Pope John Paul II
Prayers by St. Francis de Sales
Prayers for the Pope
Prayers in French
Prayers in German
Prayers in Latin
Prayers in Spanish
Prayers of the Church
Prayers of the Cross
Priests Prayers
Pro Life Prayers
Prosperity Prayers
Protection Prayers
Purgatory Prayers
Repentance Prayers
Requests Prayers
Saint Prayers
Salvation Prayers
Service Prayers
Sick Prayers
Special Intentions Prayers
St. Anthony of Padua Prayers
St. Gregory the Great Prayers
St. Joseph Prayers
St. Patrick Prayers
St. Valentine Prayers
Stewardship Prayers
Strength Prayers
Study Prayers
Thanks Prayers
The Rosary in Croation
The Rosary in Dutch
The Rosary in English
The Rosary in French
The Rosary in German
The Rosary in Irish-Gaelic
The Rosary in Italian
The Rosary in Latin
The Rosary in Polish
Travel Prayers
Trust Prayers
Virtue Prayers
Vocation Prayers
Wedding Prayers
Wisdom Prayers
Act of Contrition PDF

Free Catholic Educational PDF Downloads and Resources

PDF educational resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything

Image of Blessed Virgin Mary

Blessed Virgin Mary

Image of The Bible - Living Words

The Bible - Living Words

Image of God is our Lord (3rd Grade)

God is our Lord (3rd Grade)

Image of Daily Readings 2020

Daily Readings 2020

COVID-19 Vaccine in Final Testing Phase

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.