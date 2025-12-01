Daily Reading for Tuesday, December 30th, 2025

Reading 1, First John 2:12-17

12 I am writing to you, children, because your sins have been forgiven through his name.

13 I am writing to you, fathers, because you have come to know the One who has existed since the beginning. I am writing to you, young people, because you have overcome the Evil One.

14 I have written to you, children, because you have come to know the Father. I have written to you, parents, because you have come to know the One who has existed since the beginning. I have written to you, young people, because you are strong, and God's word remains in you, and you have overcome the Evil One.

15 Do not love the world or what is in the world. If anyone does love the world, the love of the Father finds no place in him,

16 because everything there is in the world -- disordered bodily desires, disordered desires of the eyes, pride in possession -- is not from the Father but is from the world.

17 And the world, with all its disordered desires, is passing away. But whoever does the will of God remains for ever.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:7-8, 8-9, 10

7 Let the sea thunder, and all that it holds, the world and all who live in it.

8 Let the rivers clap their hands, and the mountains shout for joy together,

9 at Yahweh's approach, for he is coming to judge the earth; he will judge the world with saving justice and the nations with fairness.