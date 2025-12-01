 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Little girl looking Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Monday, December 1st, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Monday, December 1st, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Monday December 1, 2025

Reading 1, Isaiah 4:2-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 8-9
Gospel, Matthew 8:5-11
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Isaiah 4:2-6

2 That day, Yahweh's seedling will turn to beauty and glory, what the earth brings forth will turn to the pride and ornament of Israel's survivors.

3 Those who are left in Zion and remain in Jerusalem will be called holy, all those in Jerusalem noted down to live.

4 When the Lord has washed away the filth of Zion's daughters and with the wind of judgement and the wind of burning cleansed Jerusalem of the blood shed in her,

5 Yahweh will create, over every house on Mount Zion and over those who assemble there, a cloud by day, and by night smoke with the brightness of a flaring fire. For over all will be the Glory as canopy

6 and tent to give shade by day from the heat, refuge and shelter from the storm and the rain.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 8-9

1 [Song of Ascents Of David] I rejoiced that they said to me, 'Let us go to the house of Yahweh.'

2 At last our feet are standing at your gates, Jerusalem!

3 Jerusalem, built as a city, in one united whole,

4 there the tribes go up, the tribes of Yahweh, a sign for Israel to give thanks to the name of Yahweh.

8 For love of my brothers and my friends I will say, 'Peace upon you!'

9 For love of the house of Yahweh our God I will pray for your well-being.


Gospel, Matthew 8:5-11

5 When he went into Capernaum a centurion came up and pleaded with him.

6 'Sir,' he said, 'my servant is lying at home paralysed and in great pain.'

7 Jesus said to him, 'I will come myself and cure him.'

8 The centurion replied, 'Sir, I am not worthy to have you under my roof; just give the word and my servant will be cured.

9 For I am under authority myself and have soldiers under me; and I say to one man, "Go," and he goes; to another, "Come here," and he comes; to my servant, "Do this," and he does it.'

10 When Jesus heard this he was astonished and said to those following him, 'In truth I tell you, in no one in Israel have I found faith as great as this.

11 And I tell you that many will come from east and west and sit down with Abraham and Isaac and Jacob at the feast in the kingdom of Heaven;


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
November 2025
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30
Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

More Bible

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Advent/Christmas 2025 logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

The First Sunday of Advent: Watching, Waiting, and Welcoming Christ

Pope Leo XIV Gives Key to New Home to Homeless Pregnant Mother on World Day of the Poor

Four Vatican Documents Close Francis’ Legacy, Women’s Report Heads to Pope Leo
Daily Readings with Catholic Online Saint of the Day logo Prayer of the Day logo Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Prayer Candle Shop Catholic
Celebrate the Christmas Season with 40 Days of Deals

Celebrate the Christmas Season with 40 Days of Deals

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Stronger Heart, Stronger You. | Order Today!

Stronger Heart, Stronger You. | Order Today!

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.