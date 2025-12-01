Daily Reading for Monday, December 1st, 2025
Reading 1, Isaiah 4:2-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 8-9
Gospel, Matthew 8:5-11
Reading 1, Isaiah 4:2-6
2 That day, Yahweh's seedling will turn to beauty and glory, what the earth brings forth will turn to the pride and ornament of Israel's survivors.
3 Those who are left in Zion and remain in Jerusalem will be called holy, all those in Jerusalem noted down to live.
4 When the Lord has washed away the filth of Zion's daughters and with the wind of judgement and the wind of burning cleansed Jerusalem of the blood shed in her,
5 Yahweh will create, over every house on Mount Zion and over those who assemble there, a cloud by day, and by night smoke with the brightness of a flaring fire. For over all will be the Glory as canopy
6 and tent to give shade by day from the heat, refuge and shelter from the storm and the rain.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 8-9
1 [Song of Ascents Of David] I rejoiced that they said to me, 'Let us go to the house of Yahweh.'
2 At last our feet are standing at your gates, Jerusalem!
3 Jerusalem, built as a city, in one united whole,
4 there the tribes go up, the tribes of Yahweh, a sign for Israel to give thanks to the name of Yahweh.
8 For love of my brothers and my friends I will say, 'Peace upon you!'
9 For love of the house of Yahweh our God I will pray for your well-being.
Gospel, Matthew 8:5-11
5 When he went into Capernaum a centurion came up and pleaded with him.
6 'Sir,' he said, 'my servant is lying at home paralysed and in great pain.'
7 Jesus said to him, 'I will come myself and cure him.'
8 The centurion replied, 'Sir, I am not worthy to have you under my roof; just give the word and my servant will be cured.
9 For I am under authority myself and have soldiers under me; and I say to one man, "Go," and he goes; to another, "Come here," and he comes; to my servant, "Do this," and he does it.'
10 When Jesus heard this he was astonished and said to those following him, 'In truth I tell you, in no one in Israel have I found faith as great as this.
11 And I tell you that many will come from east and west and sit down with Abraham and Isaac and Jacob at the feast in the kingdom of Heaven;
