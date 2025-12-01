Daily Reading for Monday, December 1st, 2025

Reading 1, Isaiah 4:2-6

2 That day, Yahweh's seedling will turn to beauty and glory, what the earth brings forth will turn to the pride and ornament of Israel's survivors.

3 Those who are left in Zion and remain in Jerusalem will be called holy, all those in Jerusalem noted down to live.

4 When the Lord has washed away the filth of Zion's daughters and with the wind of judgement and the wind of burning cleansed Jerusalem of the blood shed in her,

5 Yahweh will create, over every house on Mount Zion and over those who assemble there, a cloud by day, and by night smoke with the brightness of a flaring fire. For over all will be the Glory as canopy

6 and tent to give shade by day from the heat, refuge and shelter from the storm and the rain.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 8-9

1 [Song of Ascents Of David] I rejoiced that they said to me, 'Let us go to the house of Yahweh.'

2 At last our feet are standing at your gates, Jerusalem!

3 Jerusalem, built as a city, in one united whole,

4 there the tribes go up, the tribes of Yahweh, a sign for Israel to give thanks to the name of Yahweh.

8 For love of my brothers and my friends I will say, 'Peace upon you!'

9 For love of the house of Yahweh our God I will pray for your well-being.