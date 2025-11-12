We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Wednesday, November 12th, 2025
Daily Reading for Wednesday November 12, 2025Reading 1, Wisdom 6:2-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 82:3-4, 6-7
Gospel, Luke 17:11-19
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Wisdom 6:2-11
2 hear this, you who govern great populations, taking pride in your hosts of subject nations!
3 For sovereignty is given to you by the Lord and power by the Most High, who will himself probe your acts and scrutinise your intentions.
4 If therefore, as servants of his kingdom, you have not ruled justly nor observed the law, nor followed the will of God,
5 he will fall on you swiftly and terribly. On the highly placed a ruthless judgement falls;
6 the lowly are pardoned, out of pity, but the mighty will be mightily tormented.
7 For the Lord of all does not cower before anyone, he does not stand in awe of greatness, since he himself has made small and great and provides for all alike;
8 but a searching trial awaits those who wield power.
9 So, monarchs, my words are meant for you, so that you may learn wisdom and not fall into error;
10 for those who in holiness observe holy things will be adjudged holy, and, accepting instruction from them, will find their defence in them.
11 Set your heart, therefore, on what I have to say, listen with a will, and you will be instructed.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 82:3-4, 6-7
3 Let the weak and the orphan have justice, be fair to the wretched and the destitute.
4 'Rescue the weak and the needy, save them from the clutches of the wicked.
6 I had thought, "Are you gods, are all of you sons of the Most High?"
7 No! you will die as human beings do, as one man, princes, you will fall.'
Gospel, Luke 17:11-19
11 Now it happened that on the way to Jerusalem he was travelling in the borderlands of Samaria and Galilee.
12 As he entered one of the villages, ten men suffering from a virulent skin-disease came to meet him. They stood some way off
13 and called to him, 'Jesus! Master! Take pity on us.'
14 When he saw them he said, 'Go and show yourselves to the priests.' Now as they were going away they were cleansed.
15 Finding himself cured, one of them turned back praising God at the top of his voice
16 and threw himself prostrate at the feet of Jesus and thanked him. The man was a Samaritan.
17 This led Jesus to say, 'Were not all ten made clean? The other nine, where are they?
18 It seems that no one has come back to give praise to God, except this foreigner.'
19 And he said to the man, 'Stand up and go on your way. Your faith has saved you.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for November 11th, 2025Reading 1, Wisdom 2:23-3:9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2-3, 16-17, 18-19
Gospel, Luke 17:7-10
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
St. Leo the Great: The Pope Who Defended Faith and Civilization
‘Christ Is the True Sanctuary of God’
‘Leo from Chicago’: Vatican Documentary Explores the Roots of Pope Leo XIV
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.