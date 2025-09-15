We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Monday, September 15th, 2025
Daily Reading for Monday September 15, 2025Reading 1, Hebrews 5:7-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 31:2-3, 3-4, 5-6, 15-16, 20
Gospel, John 19:25-27
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Hebrews 5:7-9
7 During his life on earth, he offered up prayer and entreaty, with loud cries and with tears, to the one who had the power to save him from death, and, winning a hearing by his reverence,
8 he learnt obedience, Son though he was, through his sufferings;
9 when he had been perfected, he became for all who obey him the source of eternal salvation
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 31:2-3, 3-4, 5-6, 15-16, 20
2 turn your ear to me, make haste. Be for me a rock-fastness, a fortified citadel to save me.
3 You are my rock, my rampart; true to your name, lead me and guide me!
4 Draw me out of the net they have spread for me, for you are my refuge;
5 to your hands I commit my spirit, by you have I been redeemed. God of truth,
6 you hate those who serve useless idols; but my trust is in Yahweh:
15 every moment of my life is in your hands, rescue me from the clutches of my foes who pursue me;
16 let your face shine on your servant, save me in your faithful love.
20 Safe in your presence you hide them, far from human plotting, shielding them in your tent, far from contentious tongues.
Gospel, John 19:25-27
25 Near the cross of Jesus stood his mother and his mother's sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary of Magdala.
26 Seeing his mother and the disciple whom he loved standing near her, Jesus said to his mother, 'Woman, this is your son.'
27 Then to the disciple he said, 'This is your mother.' And from that hour the disciple took her into his home.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for September 16th, 2025Reading 1, First Timothy 3:1-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 101:1-2, 2-3, 5, 6
Gospel, Luke 7:11-17
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
Kyrie: The Ancient Prayer that Echoes ‘Lord’
Love Stronger Than Death – Pope Leo Calls Christians to Remember the Martyrs
Top 10 Countries for Catholic Retirement in 2025
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, September 16, 2025
- St. Cornelius: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, September 16, 2025
- Ave Maria - Hail Mary: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, September 16, 2025
- Daily Readings for Monday, September 15, 2025
- St. Valerian: Saint of the Day for Monday, September 15, 2025
- Prayer to Our Lady of Perpetual Help: Prayer of the Day for Monday, September 15, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.