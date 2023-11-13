We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Monday, November 13th, 2023
Daily Reading for Monday November 13, 2023Reading 1, Wisdom 1:1-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 139:1-3, 4-6, 7-8, 9-10
Gospel, Luke 17:1-6
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Reading 1, Wisdom 1:1-7
1 Love uprightness you who are rulers on earth, be properly disposed towards the Lord and seek him in simplicity of heart;
2 for he will be found by those who do not put him to the test, revealing himself to those who do not mistrust him.
3 Perverse thoughts, however, separate people from God, and power, when put to the test, confounds the stupid.
4 Wisdom will never enter the soul of a wrong-doer, nor dwell in a body enslaved to sin;
5 for the holy spirit of instruction flees deceitfulness, recoils from unintelligent thoughts, is thwarted by the onset of vice.
6 Wisdom is a spirit friendly to humanity, though she will not let a blasphemer's words go unpunished; since God observes the very soul and accurately surveys the heart, listening to every word.
7 For the spirit of the Lord fills the world, and that which holds everything together knows every word said.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 139:1-3, 4-6, 7-8, 9-10
1 [For the choirmaster Of David Psalm] Yahweh, you examine me and know me,
2 you know when I sit, when I rise, you understand my thoughts from afar.
3 You watch when I walk or lie down, you know every detail of my conduct.
4 A word is not yet on my tongue before you, Yahweh, know all about it.
5 You fence me in, behind and in front, you have laid your hand upon me.
6 Such amazing knowledge is beyond me, a height to which I cannot attain.
7 Where shall I go to escape your spirit? Where shall I flee from your presence?
8 If I scale the heavens you are there, if I lie flat in Sheol, there you are.
9 If I speed away on the wings of the dawn, if I dwell beyond the ocean,
10 even there your hand will be guiding me, your right hand holding me fast.
Gospel, Luke 17:1-6
1 He said to his disciples, 'Causes of falling are sure to come, but alas for the one through whom they occur!
2 It would be better for such a person to be thrown into the sea with a millstone round the neck than to be the downfall of a single one of these little ones.
3 Keep watch on yourselves! 'If your brother does something wrong, rebuke him and, if he is sorry, forgive him.
4 And if he wrongs you seven times a day and seven times comes back to you and says, "I am sorry," you must forgive him.'
5 The apostles said to the Lord, 'Increase our faith.'
6 The Lord replied, 'If you had faith like a mustard seed you could say to this mulberry tree, "Be uprooted and planted in the sea," and it would obey you.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for November 12th, 2023Reading 1, Wisdom 6:12-16
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 63:2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 25:1-13
Reading 2, First Thessalonians 4:13-17
Next Weeks Readings
What is Purgatory?
Speakin' with the Deacons
Live Wednesday 11/8 @ 10am PDT
Join US LIVE on YouTube
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Celebrate Sunday Mass - 11.12.23
-
Pope Francis 'Cancels' Bishop Strickland - Now, What is the Plan to Protect the Flock?
-
Spanish Theologians Honored with 2023 Ratzinger Prize for Outstanding Contributions
-
Pope Francis Calls for Global Action Against Violence on Women, Emphasizing Responsibility and Dignity
-
Pro-Life Houck Family Sue FBI and DOJ for Malicious Prosecution
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, November 13, 2023
- St. Frances Xavier Cabrini: Saint of the Day for Monday, November 13, 2023
- A Prayer for the Faithful Departed: Prayer of the Day for Monday, November 13, 2023
- Daily Readings for Sunday, November 12, 2023
- St. Josaphat of Polotsk: Saint of the Day for Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Wedding Anniversary Prayer: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, November 12, 2023
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.