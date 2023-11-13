 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Monday, November 13th, 2023

Reading 1, Wisdom 1:1-7
Reading 1, Wisdom 1:1-7

1 Love uprightness you who are rulers on earth, be properly disposed towards the Lord and seek him in simplicity of heart;

2 for he will be found by those who do not put him to the test, revealing himself to those who do not mistrust him.

3 Perverse thoughts, however, separate people from God, and power, when put to the test, confounds the stupid.

4 Wisdom will never enter the soul of a wrong-doer, nor dwell in a body enslaved to sin;

5 for the holy spirit of instruction flees deceitfulness, recoils from unintelligent thoughts, is thwarted by the onset of vice.

6 Wisdom is a spirit friendly to humanity, though she will not let a blasphemer's words go unpunished; since God observes the very soul and accurately surveys the heart, listening to every word.

7 For the spirit of the Lord fills the world, and that which holds everything together knows every word said.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 139:1-3, 4-6, 7-8, 9-10

1 [For the choirmaster Of David Psalm] Yahweh, you examine me and know me,

2 you know when I sit, when I rise, you understand my thoughts from afar.

3 You watch when I walk or lie down, you know every detail of my conduct.

4 A word is not yet on my tongue before you, Yahweh, know all about it.

5 You fence me in, behind and in front, you have laid your hand upon me.

6 Such amazing knowledge is beyond me, a height to which I cannot attain.

7 Where shall I go to escape your spirit? Where shall I flee from your presence?

8 If I scale the heavens you are there, if I lie flat in Sheol, there you are.

9 If I speed away on the wings of the dawn, if I dwell beyond the ocean,

10 even there your hand will be guiding me, your right hand holding me fast.


Gospel, Luke 17:1-6

1 He said to his disciples, 'Causes of falling are sure to come, but alas for the one through whom they occur!

2 It would be better for such a person to be thrown into the sea with a millstone round the neck than to be the downfall of a single one of these little ones.

3 Keep watch on yourselves! 'If your brother does something wrong, rebuke him and, if he is sorry, forgive him.

4 And if he wrongs you seven times a day and seven times comes back to you and says, "I am sorry," you must forgive him.'

5 The apostles said to the Lord, 'Increase our faith.'

6 The Lord replied, 'If you had faith like a mustard seed you could say to this mulberry tree, "Be uprooted and planted in the sea," and it would obey you.


November 2023
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930
