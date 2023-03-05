Daily Reading for Sunday, March 5th, 2023

Daily Reading for Sunday March 5, 2023 Reading 1, Genesis 12:1-4

Reading 1, Genesis 12:1-4 1 Yahweh said to Abram, 'Leave your country, your kindred and your father's house for a country which I shall show you; 2 and I shall make you a great nation, I shall bless you and make your name famous; you are to be a blessing! 3 I shall bless those who bless you, and shall curse those who curse you, and all clans on earth will bless themselves by you.' 4 So Abram went as Yahweh told him, and Lot went with him. Abram was seventy-five years old when he left Haran.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:4-5, 18-19, 20, 22 4 The word of Yahweh is straightforward, all he does springs from his constancy. 5 He loves uprightness and justice; the faithful love of Yahweh fills the earth. 18 But see how Yahweh watches over those who fear him, those who rely on his faithful love, 19 to rescue them from death and keep them alive in famine. 20 We are waiting for Yahweh; he is our help and our shield, 22 Yahweh, let your faithful love rest on us, as our hope has rested in you.

1 Six days later, Jesus took with him Peter and James and his brother John and led them up a high mountain by themselves.

2 There in their presence he was transfigured: his face shone like the sun and his clothes became as dazzling as light.

3 And suddenly Moses and Elijah appeared to them; they were talking with him.

4 Then Peter spoke to Jesus. 'Lord,' he said, 'it is wonderful for us to be here; if you want me to, I will make three shelters here, one for you, one for Moses and one for Elijah.'

5 He was still speaking when suddenly a bright cloud covered them with shadow, and suddenly from the cloud there came a voice which said, 'This is my Son, the Beloved; he enjoys my favour. Listen to him.'

6 When they heard this, the disciples fell on their faces, overcome with fear.

7 But Jesus came up and touched them, saying, 'Stand up, do not be afraid.'

8 And when they raised their eyes they saw no one but Jesus.

9 As they came down from the mountain Jesus gave them this order, 'Tell no one about this vision until the Son of man has risen from the dead.'

8 So you are never to be ashamed of witnessing to our Lord, or ashamed of me for being his prisoner; but share in my hardships for the sake of the gospel, relying on the power of God

9 who has saved us and called us to be holy -- not because of anything we ourselves had done but for his own purpose and by his own grace. This grace had already been granted to us, in Christ Jesus, before the beginning of time,

10 but it has been revealed only by the appearing of our Saviour Christ Jesus. He has abolished death, and he has brought to light immortality and life through the gospel,