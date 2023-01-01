Daily Reading for Sunday, January 1st, 2023
Daily Reading for Sunday January 1, 2023Reading 1, Numbers 6:22-27
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8
Gospel, Luke 2:16-21
Reading 2, Galatians 4:4-7
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Numbers 6:22-27
22 Yahweh spoke to Moses and said,
23 'Speak to Aaron and his sons and say: "This is how you must bless the Israelites. You will say:
24 May Yahweh bless you and keep you.
25 May Yahweh let his face shine on you and be gracious to you.
26 May Yahweh show you his face and bring you peace."
27 This is how they must call down my name on the Israelites, and then I shall bless them.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8
2 Then the earth will acknowledge your ways, and all nations your power to save.
3 Let the nations praise you, God, let all the nations praise you.
5 Let the nations praise you, God, let all the nations praise you.
6 The earth has yielded its produce; God, our God has blessed us.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Luke 2:16-21
16 So they hurried away and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby lying in the manger.
17 When they saw the child they repeated what they had been told about him,
18 and everyone who heard it was astonished at what the shepherds said to them.
19 As for Mary, she treasured all these things and pondered them in her heart.
20 And the shepherds went back glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, just as they had been told.
21 When the eighth day came and the child was to be circumcised, they gave him the name Jesus, the name the angel had given him before his conception.
Reading 2, Galatians 4:4-7
4 but when the completion of the time came, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born a subject of the Law,
5 to redeem the subjects of the Law, so that we could receive adoption as sons.
6 As you are sons, God has sent into our hearts the Spirit of his Son crying, 'Abba, Father';
7 and so you are no longer a slave, but a son; and if a son, then an heir, by God's own act.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for December 31st, 2022Reading 1, First John 2:18-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:1-2, 11-12, 13
Gospel, John 1:1-18
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Prayer for a Deceased Pope (from the Roman Missal)
-
Saint of the Day for Saturday, Dec 31st, 2022
-
St. Sylvester
-
Prayer of the Day for Saturday, Dec 31
-
Prayer for a Blessing on the New Year
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
An Act of Thanksgiving for the Blessings of the Past Year
-
Popular Prayers
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, January 01, 2023
- St. Sylvester: Saint of the Day for Saturday, December 31, 2022
- Prayer for a Blessing on the New Year: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, December 31, 2022
- Daily Readings for Saturday, December 31, 2022
- St. Anysia: Saint of the Day for Friday, December 30, 2022
- St. Theresa of the Child Jesus: Prayer of the Day for Friday, December 30, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
This Christmas Season, we humbly ask you to join the 2% of readers who give. If everyone reading this right now gave just $5, we'd hit our annual goal in a couple of hours. The price of a cup of coffee is all we ask.Give Now
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.