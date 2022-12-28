Daily Reading for Wednesday, December 28th, 2022

Reading 1, First John 1:5-2:2

5 This is what we have heard from him and are declaring to you: God is light, and there is no darkness in him at all.

6 If we say that we share in God's life while we are living in darkness, we are lying, because we are not living the truth.

7 But if we live in light, as he is in light, we have a share in another's life, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, cleanses us from all sin.

8 If we say, 'We have no sin,' we are deceiving ourselves, and truth has no place in us;

9 if we acknowledge our sins, he is trustworthy and upright, so that he will forgive our sins and will cleanse us from all evil.

10 If we say, 'We have never sinned,' we make him a liar, and his word has no place in us.

1 My children, I am writing this to prevent you from sinning; but if anyone does sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ, the upright.

2 He is the sacrifice to expiate our sins, and not only ours, but also those of the whole world.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 124:2-3, 4-5, 7-8

2 if Yahweh had not been on our side when people attacked us,

3 they would have swallowed us alive in the heat of their anger.

4 Then water was washing us away, a torrent running right over us;

5 running right over us then were turbulent waters.

7 We escaped like a bird from the fowlers' net. The net was broken and we escaped;

8 our help is in the name of Yahweh, who made heaven and earth.