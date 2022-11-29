We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Tuesday, November 29th, 2022
Daily Reading for Tuesday November 29, 2022Reading 1, Isaiah 11:1-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 72:1, 7-8, 12-13, 17
Gospel, Luke 10:21-24
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Isaiah 11:1-10
1 A shoot will spring from the stock of Jesse, a new shoot will grow from his roots.
2 On him will rest the spirit of Yahweh, the spirit of wisdom and insight, the spirit of counsel and power, the spirit of knowledge and fear of Yahweh:
3 his inspiration will lie in fearing Yahweh. His judgement will not be by appearances. his verdict not given on hearsay.
4 He will judge the weak with integrity and give fair sentence for the humblest in the land. He will strike the country with the rod of his mouth and with the breath of his lips bring death to the wicked.
5 Uprightness will be the belt around his waist, and constancy the belt about his hips.
6 The wolf will live with the lamb, the panther lie down with the kid, calf, lion and fat-stock beast together, with a little boy to lead them.
7 The cow and the bear will graze, their young will lie down together. The lion will eat hay like the ox.
8 The infant will play over the den of the adder; the baby will put his hand into the viper's lair.
9 No hurt, no harm will be done on all my holy mountain, for the country will be full of knowledge of Yahweh as the waters cover the sea.
10 That day, the root of Jesse, standing as a signal for the peoples, will be sought out by the nations and its home will be glorious.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 72:1, 7-8, 12-13, 17
1 [Of Solomon] God, endow the king with your own fair judgement, the son of the king with your own saving justice,
7 In his days uprightness shall flourish, and peace in plenty till the moon is no more.
8 His empire shall stretch from sea to sea, from the river to the limits of the earth.
12 For he rescues the needy who calls to him, and the poor who has no one to help.
13 He has pity on the weak and the needy, and saves the needy from death.
17 May his name be blessed for ever, and endure in the sight of the sun. In him shall be blessed every race in the world, and all nations call him blessed.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Luke 10:21-24
21 Just at this time, filled with joy by the Holy Spirit, he said, 'I bless you, Father, Lord of heaven and of earth, for hiding these things from the learned and the clever and revealing them to little children. Yes, Father, for that is what it has pleased you to do.
22 Everything has been entrusted to me by my Father; and no one knows who the Son is except the Father, and who the Father is except the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.'
23 Then turning to his disciples he spoke to them by themselves, 'Blessed are the eyes that see what you see,
24 for I tell you that many prophets and kings wanted to see what you see, and never saw it; to hear what you hear, and never heard it.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for November 28th, 2022Reading 1, Isaiah 4:2-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9
Gospel, Matthew 8:5-11
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saints & Angels
-
St. Catherine Laboure
-
Saint of the Day for Monday, Nov 28th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Popular Saints
-
Bible
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Prayer of the Day for Monday, Nov 28
-
Daily Scripture Readings for Advent
-
Saints A to Z: A
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
- St. Saturninus: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
- Psalm 31 (the Second Penitential Psalm): Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
- Daily Readings for Monday, November 28, 2022
- St. Catherine Laboure: Saint of the Day for Monday, November 28, 2022
- The Salve Regina (Hail Holy Queen): Prayer of the Day for Monday, November 28, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.