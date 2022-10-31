 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Monday, October 31st, 2022

Daily Reading for Monday October 31, 2022

Reading 1, Philippians 2:1-4
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 131:1, 2, 3
Gospel, Luke 14:12-14
Reading 1, Philippians 2:1-4

1 So if in Christ there is anything that will move you, any incentive in love, any fellowship in the Spirit, any warmth or sympathy -- I appeal to you,

2 make my joy complete by being of a single mind, one in love, one in heart and one in mind.

3 Nothing is to be done out of jealousy or vanity; instead, out of humility of mind everyone should give preference to others,

4 everyone pursuing not selfish interests but those of others.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 131:1, 2, 3

1 [Song of Ascents] Yahweh, my heart is not haughty, I do not set my sights too high. I have taken no part in great affairs, in wonders beyond my scope.

2 No, I hold myself in quiet and silence, like a little child in its mother's arms, like a little child, so I keep myself.

3 Let Israel hope in Yahweh henceforth and for ever.


Gospel, Luke 14:12-14

12 Then he said to his host, 'When you give a lunch or a dinner, do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relations or rich neighbours, in case they invite you back and so repay you.

13 No; when you have a party, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind;

14 then you will be blessed, for they have no means to repay you and so you will be repaid when the upright rise again.'


October 2022
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031

