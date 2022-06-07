We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Tuesday, June 7th, 2022
Daily Reading for Tuesday June 7, 2022Reading 1, First Kings 17:7-16
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 4:2-3, 4-5, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 5:13-16
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Reading 1, First Kings 17:7-16
7 But after a while the stream dried up, for the country had had no rain.
8 And then the word of Yahweh came to him,
9 'Up and go to Zarephath in Sidonia, and stay there. I have ordered a widow there to give you food.'
10 So he went off to Sidon. And when he reached the city gate, there was a widow gathering sticks. Addressing her he said, 'Please bring a little water in a pitcher for me to drink.'
11 She was on her way to fetch it when he called after her. 'Please', he said, 'bring me a scrap of bread in your hand.'
12 'As Yahweh your God lives,' she replied, 'I have no baked bread, but only a handful of meal in a jar and a little oil in a jug; I am just gathering a stick or two to go and prepare this for myself and my son to eat, and then we shall die.'
13 But Elijah said to her, 'Do not be afraid, go and do as you have said; but first make a little scone of it for me and bring it to me, and then make some for yourself and for your son.
14 For Yahweh, God of Israel, says this: Jar of meal shall not be spent, jug of oil shall not be emptied, before the day when Yahweh sends rain on the face of the earth.'
15 The woman went and did as Elijah told her and they ate the food, she, himself and her son.
16 The jar of meal was not spent nor the jug of oil emptied, just as Yahweh had foretold through Elijah.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 4:2-3, 4-5, 7-8
2 Children of men, how long will you be heavy of heart, why love what is vain and chase after illusions?
3 Realise that Yahweh performs wonders for his faithful, Yahweh listens when I call to him.
4 Be careful not to sin, speak in your hearts, and on your beds keep silence.
5 Loyally offer sacrifices, and trust in Yahweh.
7 to my heart you are a richer joy than all their corn and new wine.
8 In peace I lie down and at once fall asleep, for it is you and none other, Yahweh, who make me rest secure.
Gospel, Matthew 5:13-16
13 'You are salt for the earth. But if salt loses its taste, what can make it salty again? It is good for nothing, and can only be thrown out to be trampled under people's feet.
14 'You are light for the world. A city built on a hill-top cannot be hidden.
15 No one lights a lamp to put it under a tub; they put it on the lamp-stand where it shines for everyone in the house.
16 In the same way your light must shine in people's sight, so that, seeing your good works, they may give praise to your Father in heaven.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
June 6th, 2022Reading 1, First Kings 17:1-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 121:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 5:1-12
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Norbert
- St. Kateri Tekakwitha
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Rose of Lima
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.