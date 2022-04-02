Daily Reading for Saturday, April 2nd, 2022
18 Yahweh informed me and I knew it; you then revealed their scheming to me.
19 I for my part was like a trustful lamb being led to the slaughterhouse, not knowing the schemes they were plotting against me, 'Let us destroy the tree in its strength, let us cut him off from the land of the living, so that his name may no longer be remebered!'
20 Yahweh Sabaoth, whose judgement is upright, tester of motives and thoughts, I shall see your vengeance on them, for I have revealed my cause to you.
2 or he will savage me like a lion, carry me off with no one to rescue me.
3 Yahweh my God, if I have done this: if injustice has stained my hands,
9 Put an end to the malice of the wicked, make the upright stand firm, you who discern hearts and minds, God the upright.
10 God is a shield that protects me, saving the honest of heart.
11 God is an upright judge, slow to anger, but a God at all times threatening
12 for those who will not repent. Let the enemy whet his sword, draw his bow and make ready;
40 Some of the crowd who had been listening said, 'He is indeed the prophet,'
41 and some said, 'He is the Christ,' but others said, 'Would the Christ come from Galilee?
42 Does not scripture say that the Christ must be descended from David and come from Bethlehem, the village where David was?'
43 So the people could not agree about him.
44 Some wanted to arrest him, but no one actually laid a hand on him.
45 The guards went back to the chief priests and Pharisees who said to them, 'Why haven't you brought him?'
46 The guards replied, 'No one has ever spoken like this man.'
47 'So,' the Pharisees answered, 'you, too, have been led astray?
48 Have any of the authorities come to believe in him? Any of the Pharisees?
49 This rabble knows nothing about the Law -- they are damned.'
50 One of them, Nicodemus -- the same man who had come to Jesus earlier -- said to them,
51 'But surely our Law does not allow us to pass judgement on anyone without first giving him a hearing and discovering what he is doing?'
52 To this they answered, 'Are you a Galilean too? Go into the matter, and see for yourself: prophets do not arise in Galilee.'
53 They all went home,
