 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Saturday, April 2nd, 2022

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Saturday April 2, 2022

Reading 1, Jeremiah 11:18-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 7:2-3, 9-10, 11-12
Gospel, John 7:40-53
Printable PDF of Today's Reading

Reading 1, Jeremiah 11:18-20

18 Yahweh informed me and I knew it; you then revealed their scheming to me.

19 I for my part was like a trustful lamb being led to the slaughterhouse, not knowing the schemes they were plotting against me, 'Let us destroy the tree in its strength, let us cut him off from the land of the living, so that his name may no longer be remebered!'

20 Yahweh Sabaoth, whose judgement is upright, tester of motives and thoughts, I shall see your vengeance on them, for I have revealed my cause to you.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 7:2-3, 9-10, 11-12

2 or he will savage me like a lion, carry me off with no one to rescue me.

3 Yahweh my God, if I have done this: if injustice has stained my hands,

9 Put an end to the malice of the wicked, make the upright stand firm, you who discern hearts and minds, God the upright.

10 God is a shield that protects me, saving the honest of heart.

11 God is an upright judge, slow to anger, but a God at all times threatening

12 for those who will not repent. Let the enemy whet his sword, draw his bow and make ready;


40 Days of Lent Specials - Up to 25% off

40 Days of Lent Specials - Up to 25% off

Gospel, John 7:40-53

40 Some of the crowd who had been listening said, 'He is indeed the prophet,'

41 and some said, 'He is the Christ,' but others said, 'Would the Christ come from Galilee?

42 Does not scripture say that the Christ must be descended from David and come from Bethlehem, the village where David was?'

43 So the people could not agree about him.

44 Some wanted to arrest him, but no one actually laid a hand on him.

45 The guards went back to the chief priests and Pharisees who said to them, 'Why haven't you brought him?'

46 The guards replied, 'No one has ever spoken like this man.'

47 'So,' the Pharisees answered, 'you, too, have been led astray?

48 Have any of the authorities come to believe in him? Any of the Pharisees?

49 This rabble knows nothing about the Law -- they are damned.'

50 One of them, Nicodemus -- the same man who had come to Jesus earlier -- said to them,

51 'But surely our Law does not allow us to pass judgement on anyone without first giving him a hearing and discovering what he is doing?'

52 To this they answered, 'Are you a Galilean too? Go into the matter, and see for yourself: prophets do not arise in Galilee.'

53 They all went home,


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
April 2022
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

To all our readers,

Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.

Help Now >

More Bible

Daily Readings

April 1st, 2022

Reading 1, Wisdom 2:1, 12-22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:17-18, 19-20, 21, 23
Gospel, John 7:1-2, 10, 25-30

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Sat, Apr. 2nd
Sun, Apr. 3rd
Mon, Apr. 4th
Tue, Apr. 5th
Wed, Apr. 6th
Thu, Apr. 7th
Bible Resources
Daily Readings
Books of the Bible
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments
How to Pick a Catholic Bible
Buy a Bible

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now
FREE Learning Resources for Lent

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

The Health Benefits of Pasture Raised Beef

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Lent/Easter 2022 15% off

Lent/Easter 2022 15% off

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

FREE Learning Resources for Lent

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!