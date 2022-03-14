Daily Reading for Monday, March 14th, 2022

Reading 1, Daniel 9:4-10

4 I pleaded with Yahweh my God and made this confession: 'O my Lord, God great and to be feared, you keep the covenant and show faithful love towards those who love you and who observe your commandments:

5 we have sinned, we have done wrong, we have acted wickedly, we have betrayed your commandments and rulings and turned away from them.

6 We have not listened to your servants the prophets, who spoke in your name to our kings, our chief men, our ancestors and all people of the country.

7 Saving justice, Lord, is yours; we have only the look of shame we wear today, we, the people of Judah, the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the whole of Israel, near and far away, in every country to which you have dispersed us because of the treachery we have committed against you.

8 To us, our kings, our chief men and our ancestors, belongs the look of shame, O Yahweh, since we have sinned against you.

9 And it is for the Lord our God to have mercy and to pardon, since we have betrayed him,

10 and have not listened to the voice of Yahweh our God nor followed the laws he has given us through his servants the prophets.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 79:8, 9, 11, 13

8 Do not count against us the guilt of former generations, in your tenderness come quickly to meet us, for we are utterly weakened;

9 help us, God our Saviour, for the glory of your name; Yahweh, wipe away our sins, rescue us for the sake of your name.

11 May the groans of the captive reach you, by your great strength save those who are condemned to death!

13 And we, your people, the flock that you pasture, will thank you for ever, will recite your praises from age to age.