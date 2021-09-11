 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Saturday, September 11th, 2021

Daily Reading for Saturday September 11, 2021

Reading 1, First Timothy 1:15-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 113:1-2, 3-4, 5, 6-7
Gospel, Luke 6:43-49

Reading 1, First Timothy 1:15-17

15 Here is a saying that you can rely on and nobody should doubt: that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners. I myself am the greatest of them;

16 and if mercy has been shown to me, it is because Jesus Christ meant to make me the leading example of his inexhaustible patience for all the other people who were later to trust in him for eternal life.

17 To the eternal King, the undying, invisible and only God, be honour and glory for ever and ever. Amen.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 113:1-2, 3-4, 5, 6-7

1 Alleluia! Praise, servants of Yahweh, praise the name of Yahweh.

2 Blessed be the name of Yahweh, henceforth and for ever.

3 From the rising of the sun to its setting, praised be the name of Yahweh!

4 Supreme over all nations is Yahweh, supreme over the heavens his glory.

5 Who is like Yahweh our God? His throne is set on high,

6 but he stoops to look down on heaven and earth.

7 He raises the poor from the dust, he lifts the needy from the dunghill,


Gospel, Luke 6:43-49

43 'There is no sound tree that produces rotten fruit, nor again a rotten tree that produces sound fruit.

44 Every tree can be told by its own fruit: people do not pick figs from thorns, nor gather grapes from brambles.

45 Good people draw what is good from the store of goodness in their hearts; bad people draw what is bad from the store of badness. For the words of the mouth flow out of what fills the heart.

46 'Why do you call me, "Lord, Lord" and not do what I say?

47 'Everyone who comes to me and listens to my words and acts on them -- I will show you what such a person is like.

48 Such a person is like the man who, when he built a house, dug, and dug deep, and laid the foundations on rock; when the river was in flood it bore down on that house but could not shake it, it was so well built.

49 But someone who listens and does nothing is like the man who built a house on soil, with no foundations; as soon as the river bore down on it, it collapsed; and what a ruin that house became!'


