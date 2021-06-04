Daily Reading for Friday, June 4th, 2021
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 146:2, 7, 8-9, 9-10
Gospel, Mark 12:35-37
5 Anna was sitting, watching the road by which her son would come.
6 She was sure at once it must be he and said to the father, 'Here comes your son, with his companion.'
7 Raphael said to Tobias before he reached his father, 'I give you my word that your father's eyes will open.
8 You must put the fish's gall to his eyes; the medicine will smart and will draw a filmy white skin off his eyes. And your father will no more be blind but will be able to see the light.'
9 The mother ran forward and threw her arms round her son's neck. 'Now I can die,' she said, 'I have seen you again.' And she wept.
10 Tobit rose to his feet and stumbled across the courtyard through the door. Tobias came on towards him
11 (he had the fish's gall in his hand). He blew into his eyes and said, steadying him, 'Take courage, father!' With this he applied the medicine, left it there a while,
12 then with both hands peeled away a filmy skin from the corners of his eyes.
13 Then his father fell on his neck
14 and wept. He exclaimed, 'I can see you, my son, the light of my eyes!' And he said: Blessed be God! Blessed be his great name! Blessed be all his holy angels! Blessed be his great name for evermore!
15 For, having afflicted me, he has had pity on me and now I see my son Tobias! Tobias went indoors, joyfully blessing God at the top of his voice. Then he told his father everything; how his journey had been successful and he had brought the silver back; how his journey had been successful and he had brought the silver back; how he had married Sarah the daughter of Raguel; how she was following him now, close behind, and could not be far from the gates of Nineveh.
2 I will praise Yahweh all my life, I will make music to my God as long as I live.
7 gives justice to the oppressed, gives food to the hungry; Yahweh sets prisoners free.
8 Yahweh gives sight to the blind, lifts up those who are bowed down.
9 Yahweh protects the stranger, he sustains the orphan and the widow. Yahweh loves the upright,but he frustrates the wicked.
10 Yahweh reigns for ever, your God, Zion, from age to age.
35 While teaching in the Temple, Jesus said, 'How can the scribes maintain that the Christ is the son of David?
36 David himself, moved by the Holy Spirit, said: The Lord declared to my Lord, take your seat at my right hand till I have made your enemies your footstool.
37 David himself calls him Lord; in what way then can he be his son?' And the great crowd listened to him with delight.
Daily Readings
June 3rd, 2021Reading 1, Tobit 6:10-11; 7:1, 9-17; 8:4-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 128:1-5
Gospel, Mark 12:28-34
