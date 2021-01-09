Daily Reading for Saturday, January 9th, 2021

Reading 1, 1 John 5:14-21

14 Our fearlessness towards him consists in this, that if we ask anything in accordance with his will he hears us.

15 And if we know that he listens to whatever we ask him, we know that we already possess whatever we have asked of him.

16 If anyone sees his brother commit a sin that is not a deadly sin, he has only to pray, and God will give life to this brother -- provided that it is not a deadly sin. There is sin that leads to death and I am not saying you must pray about that.

17 Every kind of wickedness is sin, but not all sin leads to death.

18 We are well aware that no one who is a child of God sins, because he who was born from God protects him, and the Evil One has no hold over him.

19 We are well aware that we are from God, and the whole world is in the power of the Evil One.

20 We are well aware also that the Son of God has come, and has given us understanding so that we may know the One who is true. We are in the One who is true as we are in his Son, Jesus Christ. He is the true God and this is eternal life. Children, be on your guard against false gods.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6a and 9b

1 Alleluia! Sing a new song to Yahweh: his praise in the assembly of the faithful!

2 Israel shall rejoice in its Maker, the children of Zion delight in their king;

3 they shall dance in praise of his name, play to him on tambourines and harp!

4 For Yahweh loves his people, he will crown the humble with salvation.

5 The faithful exult in glory, shout for joy as they worship him,

6 praising God to the heights with their voices, a two-edged sword in their hands,

9 to execute on them the judgement passed -- to the honour of all his faithful.