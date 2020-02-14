 Skip to content

Valentine Gifts 15% OFF >

Daily Reading for Friday, February 14th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Friday, February 14th, 2020 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Friday February 14, 2020

Reading 1, First Kings 11:29-32; 12:19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 81:10-11, 12-13, 14-15
Gospel, Mark 7:31-37

Reading 1, First Kings 11:29-32; 12:19

29 One day when Jeroboam had gone out of Jerusalem, the prophet Ahijah of Shiloh accosted him on the road. Ahijah was wearing a new cloak; the two of them were in the open country by themselves.

30 Ahijah took the new cloak which he was wearing and tore it into twelve strips,

31 saying to Jeroboam: 'Take ten strips for yourself, for Yahweh, God of Israel, says this, "I am going to tear the kingdom from Solomon's hand and give ten tribes to you.

32 He will keep one tribe for the sake of my servant David and for the sake of Jerusalem, the city which I have chosen out of all the tribes of Israel;

19 And Israel has remained in rebellion against the House of David from that day to this.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 81:10-11, 12-13, 14-15

10 I, Yahweh, am your God, who brought you here from Egypt, you have only to open your mouth for me to fill it.

11 'My people would not listen to me, Israel would have none of me.

12 So I left them to their stubborn selves, to follow their own devices.

13 'If only my people would listen to me, if only Israel would walk in my ways,

14 at one stroke I would subdue their enemies, turn my hand against their opponents.

15 'Those who hate Yahweh would woo his favour, though their doom was sealed for ever,


FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, Mark 7:31-37

31 Returning from the territory of Tyre, he went by way of Sidon towards the Lake of Galilee, right through the Decapolis territory.

32 And they brought him a deaf man who had an impediment in his speech; and they asked him to lay his hand on him.

33 He took him aside to be by themselves, away from the crowd, put his fingers into the man's ears and touched his tongue with spittle.

34 Then looking up to heaven he sighed; and he said to him, 'Ephphatha,' that is, 'Be opened.'

35 And his ears were opened, and at once the impediment of his tongue was loosened and he spoke clearly.

36 And Jesus ordered them to tell no one about it, but the more he insisted, the more widely they proclaimed it.

37 Their admiration was unbounded, and they said, 'Everything he does is good, he makes the deaf hear and the dumb speak.'


February 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

More Bible

Daily Readings

February 13th, 2020

Reading 1, First Kings 11:4-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 106:3-4, 35-36, 37, 40
Gospel, Mark 7:24-30

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Fri, Feb. 14th
Sat, Feb. 15th
Sun, Feb. 16th
Mon, Feb. 17th
Tue, Feb. 18th
Wed, Feb. 19th
Bible Resources
Books of the Bible
Buy a Bible
Daily Readings
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

St. Valentine: How a beheaded martyr became the poster child for romantic love

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.