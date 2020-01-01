 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Wednesday, January 1st, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible

FREE Class Enroll Now

Daily Reading for Wednesday January 1, 2020

Reading 1, Numbers 6:22-27
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8
Gospel, Luke 2:16-21
Reading 2, Galatians 4:4-7

FREE Daily Readings Classes

Reading 1, Numbers 6:22-27

22 Yahweh spoke to Moses and said,

23 'Speak to Aaron and his sons and say: "This is how you must bless the Israelites. You will say:

24 May Yahweh bless you and keep you.

25 May Yahweh let his face shine on you and be gracious to you.

26 May Yahweh show you his face and bring you peace."

27 This is how they must call down my name on the Israelites, and then I shall bless them.'

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8

2 Then the earth will acknowledge your ways, and all nations your power to save.

3 Let the nations praise you, God, let all the nations praise you.

5 Let the nations praise you, God, let all the nations praise you.

6 The earth has yielded its produce; God, our God has blessed us.

Gospel, Luke 2:16-21

16 So they hurried away and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby lying in the manger.

17 When they saw the child they repeated what they had been told about him,

18 and everyone who heard it was astonished at what the shepherds said to them.

19 As for Mary, she treasured all these things and pondered them in her heart.

20 And the shepherds went back glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, just as they had been told.

21 When the eighth day came and the child was to be circumcised, they gave him the name Jesus, the name the angel had given him before his conception.

Reading 2, Galatians 4:4-7

4 but when the completion of the time came, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born a subject of the Law,

5 to redeem the subjects of the Law, so that we could receive adoption as sons.

6 As you are sons, God has sent into our hearts the Spirit of his Son crying, 'Abba, Father';

7 and so you are no longer a slave, but a son; and if a son, then an heir, by God's own act.

December 2019
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031

More Bible

Daily Readings

December 31st, 2019

Reading 1, First John 2:18-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:1-2, 11-12, 13
Gospel, John 1:1-18

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Wed, Jan. 1st
Thu, Jan. 2nd
Fri, Jan. 3rd
Sat, Jan. 4th
Sun, Jan. 5th
Mon, Jan. 6th
Bible Resources
Books of the Bible
Buy a Bible
Daily Readings
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

A Different Kind of New Years's Exercise

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.