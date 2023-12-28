Prayer of the Day for Thursday, December 28

Litany to the Sacred Head of Jesus

Lord, Have Mercy on Us. Christ, Have Mercy on Us. Lord Have Mercy on Us.

Jesus, Graciously Hear Us.

God the Father of Heaven, Have Mercy on Us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the World, Have Mercy on Us.

God the Holy Ghost, Have Mercy on Us.



Sacred Head of Jesus, Formed by the Holy Ghost in the Womb of the Virgin Mary, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Substantially United to the Word of God, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Temple of Divine Wisdom, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Center of Eternal Light, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Tabernacle of Divine Knowledge, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Safeguard Against Error, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Sunshine of Heaven and Earth, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Treasure of Science and Pledge of Faith, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Radiant With Beauty and Justice and Love, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Full of Grace and Truth, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Living Witness of Humility, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Reflecting the Infinite Majesty of God, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Center of the Universe, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Object of the Father's Joyous Satisfaction, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Upon Which the Holy Ghost Rested, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Around Which the Glory of Mt. Tabor Shown, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Who Had No Place on Earth on Which to Rest, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Whom the Fragrant Anointing of Magdalen Consoled, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Bathed With the Sweat of Blood in Gethsemani, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Who Wept for Our Sins, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Crowned With Thorns, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Outraged by the Indignities of the Passion, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Consoled by the Loving Gesture of Veronica, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Bowed to Earth Which was Redeemed at the Moment of Death on the Calvary, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Light of Every Being Born on Earth, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Our Guide and Our Hope, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Who Knows All Our Needs, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Who Gives Us All Graces, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, That Governs All the Motions of the Sacred Heart, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Whom we Wish to Adore and Make Known Throughout the World, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Who Knows All the Secrets of Our Hearts, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Who Enraptures Angels and the Saints, Guide Us in All Our Ways Sacred Head of Jesus, Whom One Day We Hope to Behold Unveiled Forever, Guide Us in All Our Ways Jesus, We Adore Your Sacred Head; We Surrender Utterly to All the Decrees of Your Infinite Wisdom.