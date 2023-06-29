Prayer of the Day for Thursday, June 29

St. Peter

O glorious Saint Peter, who, in return for thy strong and generous faith,

thy profound and sincere humility,

and thy burning love,

wast rewarded by Jesus Christ with singular privileges,

and, in particular,

with the leadership of the other Apostles and the primacy of the whole Church,

of which thou wast made the foundation stone,

do thou obtain for us the grace of a lively faith,

that shall not fear to profess itself openly,

in its entirety and in all of its manifestations,

even to the shedding of blood,

if occasion should demand it,

and to sacrifice of life itself rather than surrender.

Obtain for us likewise,

a sincere loyalty to our holy mother, the Church;

grant that we may ever remain most closely and sincerely united to the Roman Pontiff,

who is the heir of thy faith and of thy authority,

the one, true, visible Head of the Catholic Church,

that mystic ark outside of which there is no salvation.

Grant, moreover, that we may follow,

in all humility and meekness,

her teaching and her advice,

and may be obedient to all her precepts,

in order to be able here on earth to enjoy a peace that is sure and undisturbed,

and to attain one day in heaven to everlasting happiness.

Amen.

V. Pray for us, Saint Peter the Apostle,

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

LET US PRAY.

O God, who hast given unto Thy blessed Apostle Peter the keys to thy kingdom of heaven,

and the power to bind and loose:

grant that we may be delivered,

through the help of his intercession,

from the slavery to all our sins:

Who livest and reignest world without end.

Amen.