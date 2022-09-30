We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Prayer of the Day for Friday, September 30
Guardian Angel Prayer #2
(This is an old Guardian Angel Prayer)
O Holy Angel,
attendant of my wretched soul
and of mine afflicted life,
forsake me not, a sinner,
neither depart from me for mine inconstancy.
Give no place to the evil demon to subdue me
with the oppression of this mortal body;
but take me by my wretched and outstretched hand,
and lead me in the way of salvation.
Yea, O holy Angel of God,
the guardian and protector
of my hapless soul and body,
forgive me all things
whatsoever wherewith I have troubled thee,
all the days of my life,
and if I have sinned in anything this day.
Shelter me in this present night,
and keep me from every affront of the enemy,
lest I anger God by any sin;
and intercede with the Lord in my behalf,
that He might strengthen me in the fear of Him,
and make me a worthy servant of His goodness.
Amen.
St. Michael the Archangel
Saint of the Day for Thursday, Sept 29th, 2022
Popular Saints
Saints & Angels
Mysteries of the Rosary
Female / Women Saints
St. Raphael
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Prayer of the Day for Thursday, Sept 29
St. Francis of Assisi
Daily Catholic
Daily Readings for Friday, September 30, 2022
St. Jerome: Saint of the Day for Friday, September 30, 2022
Guardian Angel Prayer #2: Prayer of the Day for Friday, September 30, 2022
Daily Readings for Thursday, September 29, 2022
St. Michael the Archangel: Saint of the Day for Thursday, September 29, 2022
Holy Archangel Who Strengthened Our Lord in His Agony: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, September 29, 2022
Prayers
