Prayer of the Day for Friday, September 23
Prayer for Women with Breast Cancer
Father, for the strength you have given me I thank you.
For the health you have blessed me with, I thank you.
For the women who are going through breast cancer and their families
I ask you to strengthen and to heal as you see fit.
Lord we know you want us to be in good health and to prosper.
Lord use us to do the work you have for us to do.
For we know time is getting short on this earth.
Lord be with every woman who is sick
and encourage them as only you can.
I know how faithful you are.
You have shown yourself to be everything
you say you are in your Holy Word.
I praise you for you made this body
and you can heal this body.
In Jesus Name I pray.
Amen.
Help Now
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Rosaries, Crosses, Prayer Cards and more... by Catholic Online Shopping
St. Anthony - Infant Of Jesus In St. Anthony'S Arms Laminated Prayer Cards - (Pack of 25)@
More Prayers
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Popular Prayers
Prayer of the Day for Thursday, ...
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
The Apostles' Creed
A Guide for Confession
Come Holy Spirit
Prayer for the Dead
The Holy Rosary
Act of Contrition
The Angelus
Padre Nuestro - Our Father (Lord's ...
Advent Prayers
Angel Prayers
Ash Wednesday Prayers
Babies Prayers
Baptism Prayers
Basic Prayers
Biblical Prayers
Birthday Prayers
Career Prayers
Children Prayers
Christ Prayers
Christmas Prayers
Communion Prayers
Confession Prayers
Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament Prayers
Consolation Prayers
Crucifix Prayers
Danger Prayers
Devotion Prayers
Disasters Prayers
Divinity Prayers
Dying Prayers
Easter Prayers
en Espańol Prayers
Evening Prayers
Faith Prayers
Family Prayers
Forgiveness Prayers
God Prayers
Grace Prayers
Guardian Angel Prayers
Guidance Prayers
Haiku Prayers
Healing Prayers
Holiday Prayers
Holiness Prayers
Holy Spirit Prayers
Home Prayers
Hope Prayers
Inspiration Prayers
Intercession Prayers
Invocation Prayers
Jesus Christ Prayers
Lent Prayers
Life Prayers
Litanies Prayers
Love Prayers
Marian (Mary) Prayers
Marriage Prayers
Martyrs Prayers
Mass Prayers
Meals Prayers
Morning Prayers
Motherhood Prayers
Other Prayers
Peace Prayers
Perseverance Prayers
Pope Prayers
Pope Francis I Prayers
Pope Leo XIII Prayers
Pope Pius XII Prayers
Praise Prayers
Prayers as Blessings
Prayers by Pope John Paul II
Prayers by St. Francis de Sales
Prayers for the Pope
Prayers in French
Prayers in German
Prayers in Latin
Prayers in Spanish
Prayers of the Church
Prayers of the Cross
Priests Prayers
Pro Life Prayers
Prosperity Prayers
Protection Prayers
Purgatory Prayers
Repentance Prayers
Requests Prayers
Saint Prayers
Salvation Prayers
Sick Prayers
Special Intentions Prayers
St. Anthony of Padua Prayers
St. Gregory the Great Prayers
St. Joseph Prayers
St. Patrick Prayers
St. Valentine Prayers
Stewardship Prayers
Strength Prayers
Study Prayers
Thanks Prayers
The Rosary in Croation
The Rosary in Dutch
The Rosary in English
The Rosary in French
The Rosary in German
The Rosary in Irish-Gaelic
The Rosary in Italian
The Rosary in Latin
The Rosary in Polish
Travel Prayers
Trust Prayers
Virtue Prayers
Vocation Prayers
Wedding Prayers
Wisdom Prayers
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Thursday, Sept 22nd, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Saints & Angels
-
Popular Saints
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
St. Thomas of Villanueva
-
St. Padre Pio
-
Popular Prayers
The Cross is 'a sign of hope that does not disappoint'
-
How did the California Missions support themselves?
-
St. Januarius' Blood Liquefies on Feast Day
-
Enjoy 'The World's Greatest Meat!' and Save Catholic Education - 20% OFF ALL BEEF
-
At a parish event, my son couldn't count back change. That's when my eyes were opened...
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, September 23, 2022
- St. Padre Pio: Saint of the Day for Friday, September 23, 2022
- Prayer for Women with Breast Cancer: Prayer of the Day for Friday, September 23, 2022
- Daily Readings for Thursday, September 22, 2022
- St. Thomas of Villanueva: Saint of the Day for Thursday, September 22, 2022
- Prayer to Our Mother of Perpetual Help: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, September 22, 2022
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.