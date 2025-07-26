We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Saturday, July 26th, 2025
Daily Reading for Saturday July 26, 2025Reading 1, Sirach 44:1, 10-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 132:11, 13-14, 17-18
Gospel, Matthew 13:16-17
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Sirach 44:1, 10-15
1 Next let us praise illustrious men, our ancestors in their successive generations.
10 But here is a list of illustrious men whose good works have not been forgotten.
11 In their descendants they find a rich inheritance, their posterity.
12 Their descendants stand by the commandments and, thanks to them, so do their children's children.
13 Their offspring will last for ever, their glory will not fade.
14 Their bodies have been buried in peace, and their name lives on for all generations.
15 The peoples will proclaim their wisdom, the assembly will celebrate their praises.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 132:11, 13-14, 17-18
11 Yahweh has sworn to David, and will always remain true to his word, 'I promise that I will set a son of yours upon your throne.
13 For Yahweh has chosen Zion, he has desired it as a home.
14 'Here shall I rest for evermore, here shall I make my home as I have wished.
17 'There I shall raise up a line of descendants for David, light a lamp for my anointed;
18 I shall clothe his enemies with shame, while his own crown shall flourish.'
Gospel, Matthew 13:16-17
16 'But blessed are your eyes because they see, your ears because they hear!
17 In truth I tell you, many prophets and upright people longed to see what you see, and never saw it; to hear what you hear, and never heard it.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for July 25th, 2025Reading 1, Second Corinthians 4:7-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6
Gospel, Matthew 20:20-28
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
Missouri Sues Planned Parenthood for Claiming the Abortion Pill Is Safer than Tylenol
Justice Prevails: Supreme Court and Trump DOJ Defend Tennessee’s Right to Shield Children from Mutilating Gender Procedures
Christians in India Plead for Vatican Action Amid Rising Persecution
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, July 26, 2025
- Sts. Joachim and Anne: Saint of the Day for Saturday, July 26, 2025
- Family Blessing at a Gathering: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, July 26, 2025
- Daily Readings for Friday, July 25, 2025
- St. James the Greater: Saint of the Day for Friday, July 25, 2025
- Each New Day: Prayer of the Day for Friday, July 25, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.