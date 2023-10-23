Daily Reading for Monday, October 23rd, 2023

Reading 1, Romans 4:20-25 20 Counting on the promise of God, he did not doubt or disbelieve, but drew strength from faith and gave glory to God, 21 fully convinced that whatever God promised he has the power to perform. 22 This is the faith that was reckoned to him as uprightness. 23 And the word 'reckoned' in scripture applies not only to him; 24 it is there for our sake too -- our faith, too, will be 'reckoned' 25 because we believe in him who raised from the dead our Lord Jesus who was handed over to death for our sins and raised to life for our justification.

Responsorial Psalm, Luke 1:69-70, 71-72, 73-75 69 and he has established for us a saving power in the House of his servant David, 70 just as he proclaimed, by the mouth of his holy prophets from ancient times, 71 that he would save us from our enemies and from the hands of all those who hate us, 72 and show faithful love to our ancestors, and so keep in mind his holy covenant. 73 This was the oath he swore to our father Abraham, 74 that he would grant us, free from fear, to be delivered from the hands of our enemies, 75 to serve him in holiness and uprightness in his presence, all our days.

Gospel, Luke 12:13-21

13 A man in the crowd said to him, 'Master, tell my brother to give me a share of our inheritance.'

14 He said to him, 'My friend, who appointed me your judge, or the arbitrator of your claims?'

15 Then he said to them, 'Watch, and be on your guard against avarice of any kind, for life does not consist in possessions, even when someone has more than he needs.'

16 Then he told them a parable, 'There was once a rich man who, having had a good harvest from his land,

17 thought to himself, "What am I to do? I have not enough room to store my crops."

18 Then he said, "This is what I will do: I will pull down my barns and build bigger ones, and store all my grain and my goods in them,

19 and I will say to my soul: My soul, you have plenty of good things laid by for many years to come; take things easy, eat, drink, have a good time."

20 But God said to him, "Fool! This very night the demand will be made for your soul; and this hoard of yours, whose will it be then?"

21 So it is when someone stores up treasure for himself instead of becoming rich in the sight of God.'

