Daily Reading for Monday, October 16th, 2023

Reading 1, Romans 1:1-7

1 From Paul, a servant of Christ Jesus, called to be an apostle,

2 set apart for the service of the gospel that God promised long ago through his prophets in the holy scriptures.

3 This is the gospel concerning his Son who, in terms of human nature

4 was born a descendant of David and who, in terms of the Spirit and of holiness, was designated Son of God in power by resurrection from the dead: Jesus Christ, our Lord,

5 through whom we have received grace and our apostolic mission of winning the obedience of faith among all the nations for the honour of his name.

6 You are among these, and by his call you belong to Jesus Christ.

7 To you all, God's beloved in Rome, called to be his holy people. Grace and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4

1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.

2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,

3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.

4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!