Daily Reading for Monday, October 16th, 2023

Daily Reading for Monday October 16, 2023

Reading 1, Romans 1:1-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4
Gospel, Luke 11:29-32
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Romans 1:1-7

1 From Paul, a servant of Christ Jesus, called to be an apostle,

2 set apart for the service of the gospel that God promised long ago through his prophets in the holy scriptures.

3 This is the gospel concerning his Son who, in terms of human nature

4 was born a descendant of David and who, in terms of the Spirit and of holiness, was designated Son of God in power by resurrection from the dead: Jesus Christ, our Lord,

5 through whom we have received grace and our apostolic mission of winning the obedience of faith among all the nations for the honour of his name.

6 You are among these, and by his call you belong to Jesus Christ.

7 To you all, God's beloved in Rome, called to be his holy people. Grace and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4

1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.

2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,

3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.

4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!


Gospel, Luke 11:29-32

29 The crowds got even bigger and he addressed them, 'This is an evil generation; it is asking for a sign. The only sign it will be given is the sign of Jonah.

30 For just as Jonah became a sign to the people of Nineveh, so will the Son of man be a sign to this generation.

31 On Judgement Day the Queen of the South will stand up against the people of this generation and be their condemnation, because she came from the ends of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and, look, there is something greater than Solomon here.

32 On Judgement Day the men of Nineveh will appear against this generation and be its condemnation, because when Jonah preached they repented; and, look, there is something greater than Jonah here.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
