Daily Reading for Saturday, July 29th, 2023

Gospel, John 11:19-27
Past / Future Daily Readings

Gospel, John 11:19-27

19 and many Jews had come to Martha and Mary to comfort them about their brother.

20 When Martha heard that Jesus was coming she went to meet him. Mary remained sitting in the house.

21 Martha said to Jesus, 'Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died,

22 but even now I know that God will grant whatever you ask of him.'

23 Jesus said to her, 'Your brother will rise again.'

24 Martha said, 'I know he will rise again at the resurrection on the last day.'

25 Jesus said: I am the resurrection. Anyone who believes in me, even though that person dies, will live,

26 and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?

27 'Yes, Lord,' she said, 'I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, the one who was to come into this world.'


July 2023
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031

