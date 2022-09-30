Daily Reading for Friday, September 30th, 2022

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Reading 1, Job 38:1, 12-21; 40:3-5

1 Then from the heart of the tempest Yahweh gave Job his answer. He said:

12 Have you ever in your life given orders to the morning or sent the dawn to its post,

13 to grasp the earth by its edges and shake the wicked out of it?

14 She turns it as red as a clay seal, she tints it as though it were a dress,

15 stealing the light from evil-doers and breaking the arm raised to strike.

16 Have you been right down to the sources of the sea and walked about at the bottom of the Abyss?

17 Have you been shown the gates of Death, have you seen the janitors of the Shadow dark as death?

18 Have you an inkling of the extent of the earth? Tell me all about it if you have!

19 Which is the way to the home of the Light, and where does darkness live? -

20 You could then show them the way to their proper places, you could put them on the path home again!

21 If you do know, you must have been born when they were, you must be very old by now!

3 Job replied to Yahweh:

4 My words have been frivolous: what can I reply? I had better lay my hand over my mouth.

5 I have spoken once, I shall not speak again; I have spoken twice, I have nothing more to say.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 139:1-3, 7-8, 9-10, 13-14

1 [For the choirmaster Of David Psalm] Yahweh, you examine me and know me,

2 you know when I sit, when I rise, you understand my thoughts from afar.

3 You watch when I walk or lie down, you know every detail of my conduct.

7 Where shall I go to escape your spirit? Where shall I flee from your presence?

8 If I scale the heavens you are there, if I lie flat in Sheol, there you are.

9 If I speed away on the wings of the dawn, if I dwell beyond the ocean,

10 even there your hand will be guiding me, your right hand holding me fast.

13 You created my inmost self, knit me together in my mother's womb.

14 For so many marvels I thank you; a wonder am I, and all your works are wonders. You knew me through and through,