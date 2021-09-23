Daily Reading for Thursday, September 23rd, 2021
Daily Reading for Thursday September 23, 2021Reading 1, Galatians 2:19-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 127:1-5
Gospel, Matthew 16:24-27
Reading 1, Galatians 2:19-20
19 In fact, through the Law I am dead to the Law so that I can be alive to God. I have been crucified with Christ
20 and yet I am alive; yet it is no longer I, but Christ living in me. The life that I am now living, subject to the limitation of human nature, I am living in faith, faith in the Son of God who loved me and gave himself for me.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 127:1-5
1 [Song of Ascents Of Solomon] If Yahweh does not build a house in vain do its builders toil. If Yahweh does not guard a city in vain does its guard keep watch.
2 In vain you get up earlier, and put off going to bed, sweating to make a living, since it is he who provides for his beloved as they sleep.
3 Sons are a birthright from Yahweh, children are a reward from him.
4 Like arrows in a warrior's hand are the sons you father when young.
5 How blessed is the man who has filled his quiver with them; in dispute with his enemies at the city gate he will not be worsted.
Gospel, Matthew 16:24-27
24 Then Jesus said to his disciples, 'If anyone wants to be a follower of mine, let him renounce himself and take up his cross and follow me.
25 Anyone who wants to save his life will lose it; but anyone who loses his life for my sake will find it.
26 What, then, will anyone gain by winning the whole world and forfeiting his life? Or what can anyone offer in exchange for his life?
27 'For the Son of man is going to come in the glory of his Father with his angels, and then he will reward each one according to his behaviour.
