Daily Reading for Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

Reading 1, Galatians 2:19-20

19 In fact, through the Law I am dead to the Law so that I can be alive to God. I have been crucified with Christ

20 and yet I am alive; yet it is no longer I, but Christ living in me. The life that I am now living, subject to the limitation of human nature, I am living in faith, faith in the Son of God who loved me and gave himself for me.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 127:1-5

1 [Song of Ascents Of Solomon] If Yahweh does not build a house in vain do its builders toil. If Yahweh does not guard a city in vain does its guard keep watch.

2 In vain you get up earlier, and put off going to bed, sweating to make a living, since it is he who provides for his beloved as they sleep.

3 Sons are a birthright from Yahweh, children are a reward from him.

4 Like arrows in a warrior's hand are the sons you father when young.

5 How blessed is the man who has filled his quiver with them; in dispute with his enemies at the city gate he will not be worsted.