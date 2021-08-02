Daily Reading for Monday, August 2nd, 2021

Reading 1, Numbers 11:4-15

4 The rabble who had joined the people were feeling the pangs of hunger, and the Israelites began to weep again. 'Who will give us meat to eat?' they said.

5 'Think of the fish we used to eat free in Egypt, the cucumbers, melons, leeks, onions and garlic!

6 But now we are withering away; there is nothing wherever we look except this manna!'

7 The manna was like coriander seed and had the appearance of bdellium.

8 The people went round gathering it, and ground it in a mill or crushed it with a pestle; it was then cooked in a pot and made into pancakes. It tasted like cake made with oil.

9 When the dew fell on the camp at night-time, the manna fell with it.

10 Moses heard the people weeping, each family at the door of its tent. Yahweh's anger was greatly aroused; Moses too found it disgraceful,

11 and he said to Yahweh: 'Why do you treat your servant so badly? In what respect have I failed to win your favour, for you to lay the burden of all these people on me?

12 Was it I who conceived all these people, was I their father, for you to say to me, "Carry them in your arms, like a foster-father carrying an unweaned child, to the country which I swore to give their fathers"?

13 Where am I to find meat to give all these people, pestering me with their tears and saying, "Give us meat to eat"?

14 I cannot carry all these people on my own; the weight is too much for me.

15 If this is how you mean to treat me, please kill me outright! If only I could win your favour and be spared the sight of my misery!'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 81:12-13, 14-15, 16-17

12 So I left them to their stubborn selves, to follow their own devices.

13 'If only my people would listen to me, if only Israel would walk in my ways,

14 at one stroke I would subdue their enemies, turn my hand against their opponents.

15 'Those who hate Yahweh would woo his favour, though their doom was sealed for ever,

16 while I would feed him on pure wheat, would give you your fill of honey from the rock.'