Daily Reading for Monday, June 21st, 2021

Reading 1, Genesis 12:1-9

1 Yahweh said to Abram, 'Leave your country, your kindred and your father's house for a country which I shall show you;

2 and I shall make you a great nation, I shall bless you and make your name famous; you are to be a blessing!

3 I shall bless those who bless you, and shall curse those who curse you, and all clans on earth will bless themselves by you.'

4 So Abram went as Yahweh told him, and Lot went with him. Abram was seventy-five years old when he left Haran.

5 Abram took his wife Sarai, his nephew Lot, all the possessions they had amassed and the people they had acquired in Haran. They set off for the land of Canaan, and arrived there.

6 Abram passed through the country as far as the holy place at Shechem, the Oak of Moreh. The Canaanites were in the country at the time.

7 Yahweh appeared to Abram and said, 'I shall give this country to your progeny.' And there, Abram built an altar to Yahweh who had appeared to him.

8 From there he moved on to the mountainous district east of Bethel, where he pitched his tent, with Bethel to the west and Ai to the east. There he built an altar to Yahweh and invoked the name of Yahweh.

9 Then Abram made his way stage by stage to the Negeb.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:12-13, 18-19, 20, 22

12 How blessed the nation whose God is Yahweh, the people he has chosen as his heritage.

13 From heaven Yahweh looks down, he sees all the children of Adam,

18 But see how Yahweh watches over those who fear him, those who rely on his faithful love,

19 to rescue them from death and keep them alive in famine.

20 We are waiting for Yahweh; he is our help and our shield,

22 Yahweh, let your faithful love rest on us, as our hope has rested in you.