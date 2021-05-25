We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Tuesday, May 25th, 2021
Daily Reading for Tuesday May 25, 2021Reading 1, Sirach 35:1-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 50:5-6, 7-8, 14, 23
Gospel, Mark 10:28-31
Reading 1, Sirach 35:1-12
1 One who keeps the Law multiplies offerings; one who follows the commandments offers communion sacrifices.
2 Proof of gratitude is an offering of fine flour, almsgiving a sacrifice of praise.
3 To abandon wickedness is what pleases the Lord, to give up wrong-doing is an expiatory sacrifice.
4 Do not appear empty-handed in the Lord's presence; for all these things are due under the commandment.
5 The offering of the upright graces the altar, and its savour rises before the Most High.
6 The sacrifice of the upright is acceptable, its memorial will not be forgotten.
7 Honour the Lord with generosity, do not stint the first-fruits you bring.
8 Add a smiling face to all your gifts, and be cheerful as you dedicate your tithes.
9 Give to the Most High as he has given to you, as generously as your means can afford;
10 for the Lord is a good rewarder, he will reward you seven times over.
11 Do not try to bribe him with presents, he will not accept them, do not put your faith in wrongly motivated sacrifices;
12 for the Lord is a judge who is utterly impartial.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 50:5-6, 7-8, 14, 23
5 'Gather to me my faithful, who sealed my covenant by sacrifice.'
6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, 'God himself is judge.
7 'Listen, my people, I am speaking, Israel, I am giving evidence against you, I, God, your God.
8 'It is not with your sacrifices that I find fault, those burnt offerings constantly before me;
14 'Let thanksgiving be your sacrifice to God, fulfil the vows you make to the Most High;
23 Honour to me is a sacrifice of thanksgiving; to the upright I will show God's salvation.'
Gospel, Mark 10:28-31
28 Peter took this up. 'Look,' he said to him, 'we have left everything and followed you.'
29 Jesus said, 'In truth I tell you, there is no one who has left house, brothers, sisters, mother, father, children or land for my sake and for the sake of the gospel
30 who will not receive a hundred times as much, houses, brothers, sisters, mothers, children and land -- and persecutions too -- now in this present time and, in the world to come, eternal life.
31 Many who are first will be last, and the last, first.'
