To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
Daily Reading for Saturday, February 27th, 2021
Daily Reading for Saturday February 27, 2021Reading 1, Deuteronomy 26:16-19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:1-2, 4-5, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 5:43-48
Reading 1, Deuteronomy 26:16-19
16 'Yahweh your God commands you today to observe these laws and customs; you must keep and observe them with all your heart and with all your soul.
17 'Today you have obtained this declaration from Yahweh: that he will be your God, but only if you follow his ways, keep his statutes, his commandments, his customs, and listen to his voice.
18 And today Yahweh has obtained this declaration from you: that you will be his own people -- as he has said -- but only if you keep all his commandments;
19 then for praise and renown and honour, he will raise you higher than every other nation he has made, and you will be a people consecrated to Yahweh, as he has promised.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:1-2, 4-5, 7-8
1 How blessed are those whose way is blameless, who walk in the Law of Yahweh!
2 Blessed are those who observe his instructions, who seek him with all their hearts,
3 and, doing no evil, who walk in his ways.
4 You lay down your precepts to be carefully kept.
5 May my ways be steady in doing your will.
7 I thank you with a sincere heart for teaching me your upright judgements.
8 I shall do your will; do not ever abandon me wholly.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Gospel, Matthew 5:43-48
43 'You have heard how it was said, You will love your neighbour and hate your enemy.
44 But I say this to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you;
45 so that you may be children of your Father in heaven, for he causes his sun to rise on the bad as well as the good, and sends down rain to fall on the upright and the wicked alike.
46 For if you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Do not even the tax collectors do as much?
47 And if you save your greetings for your brothers, are you doing anything exceptional?
48 Do not even the gentiles do as much? You must therefore be perfect, just as your heavenly Father is perfect.'
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
February 26th, 2021Reading 1, Ezekiel 18:21-28
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 130:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 5:20-26
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
-
-
Stations of the Cross
-
First Station: Jesus is condemned to death
-
Second Station: Jesus carries His cross
-
Popular Saints
-
Third Station: Jesus falls the first time
-
Seventh Station: Jesus falls the second time
-
Fifth Station: Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus to carry his cross
-
Saint of the Day for Friday, Feb 26th, 2021
-
Fourth Station: Jesus meets his mother
-
Eighth Station: Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Apostles' Creed
- The Our Father
- A Guide for Confession
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Isabel of France
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Joseph
- St. Teresa of Avila
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.