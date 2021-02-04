 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Thursday, February 4th, 2021

Reading 1, Hebrews 12:18-19, 21-24
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 48:2-3, 3-4, 9, 10-11
Gospel, Mark 6:7-13

18 What you have come to is nothing known to the senses: not a blazing fire, or gloom or total darkness, or a storm;

19 or trumpet-blast or the sound of a voice speaking which made everyone that heard it beg that no more should be said to them.

21 The whole scene was so terrible that Moses said, 'I am afraid and trembling.'

22 But what you have come to is Mount Zion and the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem where the millions of angels have gathered for the festival,

23 with the whole Church of first-born sons, enrolled as citizens of heaven. You have come to God himself, the supreme Judge, and to the spirits of the upright who have been made perfect;

24 and to Jesus, the mediator of a new covenant, and to purifying blood which pleads more insistently than Abel's.


2 towering in beauty, the joy of the whole world: Mount Zion in the heart of the north, the settlement of the great king;

3 God himself among its palaces has proved himself its bulwark.

4 For look, kings made alliance, together they advanced;

9 We reflect on your faithful love, God, in your temple!

10 Both your name and your praise, God, are over the whole wide world. Your right hand is full of saving justice,

11 Mount Zion rejoices, the daughters of Judah delight because of your saving justice.


7 Then he summoned the Twelve and began to send them out in pairs, giving them authority over unclean spirits.

8 And he instructed them to take nothing for the journey except a staff -- no bread, no haversack, no coppers for their purses.

9 They were to wear sandals but, he added, 'Don't take a spare tunic.'

10 And he said to them, 'If you enter a house anywhere, stay there until you leave the district.

11 And if any place does not welcome you and people refuse to listen to you, as you walk away shake off the dust under your feet as evidence to them.'

12 So they set off to proclaim repentance;

13 and they cast out many devils, and anointed many sick people with oil and cured them.


February 2021
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28

