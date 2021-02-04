Daily Reading for Thursday, February 4th, 2021

If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving.

Reading 1, Hebrews 12:18-19, 21-24

18 What you have come to is nothing known to the senses: not a blazing fire, or gloom or total darkness, or a storm;

19 or trumpet-blast or the sound of a voice speaking which made everyone that heard it beg that no more should be said to them.

21 The whole scene was so terrible that Moses said, 'I am afraid and trembling.'

22 But what you have come to is Mount Zion and the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem where the millions of angels have gathered for the festival,

23 with the whole Church of first-born sons, enrolled as citizens of heaven. You have come to God himself, the supreme Judge, and to the spirits of the upright who have been made perfect;

24 and to Jesus, the mediator of a new covenant, and to purifying blood which pleads more insistently than Abel's.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 48:2-3, 3-4, 9, 10-11

2 towering in beauty, the joy of the whole world: Mount Zion in the heart of the north, the settlement of the great king;

3 God himself among its palaces has proved himself its bulwark.

4 For look, kings made alliance, together they advanced;

9 We reflect on your faithful love, God, in your temple!

10 Both your name and your praise, God, are over the whole wide world. Your right hand is full of saving justice,

11 Mount Zion rejoices, the daughters of Judah delight because of your saving justice.