Daily Reading for Sunday, November 8th, 2020

Daily Reading for Sunday November 8, 2020 Reading 1, Wisdom 6:12-16

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 63:2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8

Gospel, Matthew 25:1-13

Reading 2, First Thessalonians 4:13-17



Reading 1, Wisdom 6:12-16 12 Wisdom is brilliant, she never fades. By those who love her, she is readily seen, by those who seek her, she is readily found. 13 She anticipates those who desire her by making herself known first. 14 Whoever gets up early to seek her will have no trouble but will find her sitting at the door. 15 Meditating on her is understanding in its perfect form, and anyone keeping awake for her will soon be free from care. 16 For she herself searches everywhere for those who are worthy of her, benevolently appearing to them on their ways, anticipating their every thought.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 63:2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 2 Thus I have gazed on you in the sanctuary, seeing your power and your glory. 3 Better your faithful love than life itself; my lips will praise you. 4 Thus I will bless you all my life, in your name lift up my hands. 5 All my longings fulfilled as with fat and rich foods, a song of joy on my lips and praise in my mouth. 6 On my bed when I think of you, I muse on you in the watches of the night, 7 for you have always been my help; in the shadow of your wings I rejoice; 8 my heart clings to you, your right hand supports me.



1 'Then the kingdom of Heaven will be like this: Ten wedding attendants took their lamps and went to meet the bridegroom.

2 Five of them were foolish and five were sensible:

3 the foolish ones, though they took their lamps, took no oil with them,

4 whereas the sensible ones took flasks of oil as well as their lamps.

5 The bridegroom was late, and they all grew drowsy and fell asleep.

6 But at midnight there was a cry, "Look! The bridegroom! Go out and meet him."

7 Then all those wedding attendants woke up and trimmed their lamps,

8 and the foolish ones said to the sensible ones, "Give us some of your oil: our lamps are going out."

9 But they replied, "There may not be enough for us and for you; you had better go to those who sell it and buy some for yourselves."

10 They had gone off to buy it when the bridegroom arrived. Those who were ready went in with him to the wedding hall and the door was closed.

11 The other attendants arrived later. "Lord, Lord," they said, "open the door for us."

12 But he replied, "In truth I tell you, I do not know you."

13 So stay awake, because you do not know either the day or the hour.

13 We want you to be quite certain, brothers, about those who have fallen asleep, to make sure that you do not grieve for them, as others do who have no hope.

14 We believe that Jesus died and rose again, and that in the same way God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep in Jesus.

15 We can tell you this from the Lord's own teaching, that we who are still alive for the Lord's coming will not have any advantage over those who have fallen asleep.

16 At the signal given by the voice of the Archangel and the trumpet of God, the Lord himself will come down from heaven; those who have died in Christ will be the first to rise,

17 and only after that shall we who remain alive be taken up in the clouds, together with them, to meet the Lord in the air. This is the way we shall be with the Lord for ever.