Daily Reading for Thursday, January 2nd, 2020

Daily Reading for Thursday January 2, 2020

Reading 1, First John 2:22-28

22 Who is the liar, if not one who claims that Jesus is not the Christ? This is the Antichrist, who denies both the Father and the Son.

23 Whoever denies the Son cannot have the Father either; whoever acknowledges the Son has the Father too.

24 Let what you heard in the beginning remain in you; as long as what you heard in the beginning remains in you, you will remain in the Son and in the Father.

25 And the promise he made you himself is eternal life.

26 So much have I written to you about those who are trying to lead you astray.

27 But as for you, the anointing you received from him remains in you, and you do not need anyone to teach you; since the anointing he gave you teaches you everything, and since it is true, not false, remain in him just as he has taught you.

28 Therefore remain in him now, children, so that when he appears we may be fearless, and not shrink from him in shame at his coming.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4

1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.

2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,

3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.

4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!

Gospel, John 1:19-28

19 This was the witness of John, when the Jews sent to him priests and Levites from Jerusalem to ask him, 'Who are you?'

20 He declared, he did not deny but declared, 'I am not the Christ.'

21 So they asked, 'Then are you Elijah?' He replied, 'I am not.' 'Are you the Prophet?' He answered, 'No.'

22 So they said to him, 'Who are you? We must take back an answer to those who sent us. What have you to say about yourself?'

23 So he said, 'I am, as Isaiah prophesied: A voice of one that cries in the desert: Prepare a way for the Lord. Make his paths straight!'

24 Now those who had been sent were Pharisees,

25 and they put this question to him, 'Why are you baptising if you are not the Christ, and not Elijah, and not the Prophet?'

26 John answered them, 'I baptise with water; but standing among you -- unknown to you-

27 is the one who is coming after me; and I am not fit to undo the strap of his sandal.'

28 This happened at Bethany, on the far side of the Jordan, where John was baptising.

