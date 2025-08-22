Prayer of the Day for Friday, August 22

Adoration Prayer

My Lord Jesus Christ,

I believe that You are really here in this Sacrament.

Night and day You remain here compassionate and loving.

You call, You wait for,

You welcome everyone who comes to visit You.

I thank You, Jesus my Divine Redeemer

for coming upon the earth for our sake

and for instituting the Adorable Sacrament of the Holy

Eucharist

in order to remain with us until the end of the world.

I thank You for hiding beneath the Eucharistic species

Your infinite majesty and beauty,

which Your Angels delight to behold,

so that I might have courage to approach the throne of

Your mercy.

I thank You dear Jesus,

for having become the priceless Victim,

to merit for me the fullness of heavenly favors.

Awaken in me such confidence in You

that their fullness may descend ever more fruitfully upon

my soul.

I thank You for offering Yourself

in thanksgiving to God for all His benefits,

spiritual and temporal

which He has bestowed on me.

Grant me grace and perseverance in your faithful service.



Amen.