Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, February 7

Prayer to Saint Joseph

Glorious Saint Joseph,

pattern of all who are devoted to toil,

obtain for me the grace to toil in the spirit of penance,

in order thereby to atone for my many sins;

to toil conscientiously,

putting devotion to duty before my own inclinations;

to labour with thankfulness and joy,

deeming it an honour to employ and to develop,

by my labour, the gifts that I have received from Almighty

God;

to work with order, peace, moderation, and patience,

without ever shrinking from weariness and difficulties;

to work above all with a pure intention

and with detachment from self,

having always before my eyes the hour of death

and the accounting which I must then render of time ill-

spent,

of talents unemployed,

of good undone,

and of my empty pride in success,

which is so fatal to the work of God.

All for Jesus, all through Mary,

all in imitation of thee, O Patriarch Joseph!

This shall be my motto in life and in death.



Amen.