We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Friday, July 18th, 2025
Daily Reading for Friday July 18, 2025Reading 1, Exodus 11:10-12:14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 116:12-13, 15-16, 17-18
Gospel, Matthew 12:1-8
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Exodus 11:10-12:14
10 Moses and Aaron worked all these wonders in Pharaoh's presence, but Yahweh made Pharaoh stubborn, and he did not let the Israelites leave his country.
1 Yahweh said to Moses and Aaron in Egypt,
2 'This month must be the first of all the months for you, the first month of your year.
3 Speak to the whole community of Israel and say, "On the tenth day of this month each man must take an animal from the flock for his family: one animal for each household.
4 If the household is too small for the animal, he must join with his neighbour nearest to his house, depending on the number of persons. When you choose the animal, you will take into account what each can eat.
5 It must be an animal without blemish, a male one year old; you may choose it either from the sheep or from the goats.
6 You must keep it till the fourteenth day of the month when the whole assembly of the community of Israel will slaughter it at twilight.
7 Some of the blood must then be taken and put on both door-posts and the lintel of the houses where it is eaten.
8 That night, the flesh must be eaten, roasted over the fire; it must be eaten with unleavened bread and bitter herbs.
9 Do not eat any of it raw or boiled in water, but roasted over the fire, with the head, feet and entrails.
10 You must not leave any of it over till the morning: whatever is left till morning you must burn.
11 This is how you must eat it: with a belt round your waist, your sandals on your feet and your staff in your hand. You must eat it hurriedly: it is a Passover in Yahweh's honour.
12 That night, I shall go through Egypt and strike down all the first-born in Egypt, man and beast alike, and shall execute justice on all the gods of Egypt, I, Yahweh!
13 The blood will be a sign for you on the houses where you are. When I see the blood I shall pass over you, and you will escape the destructive plague when I strike Egypt.
14 This day must be commemorated by you, and you must keep it as a feast in Yahweh's honour. You must keep it as a feast-day for all generations; this is a decree for all time.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 116:12-13, 15-16, 17-18
12 What return can I make to Yahweh for his generosity to me?
13 I shall take up the cup of salvation and call on the name of Yahweh.
15 Costly in Yahweh's sight is the death of his faithful.
16 I beg you, Yahweh! I am your servant, I am your servant and my mother was your servant; you have undone my fetters.
17 I shall offer you a sacrifice of thanksgiving and call on the name of Yahweh.
18 I shall fulfil my vows to Yahweh, witnessed by all his people,
Gospel, Matthew 12:1-8
1 At that time Jesus went through the cornfields one Sabbath day. His disciples were hungry and began to pick ears of corn and eat them.
2 The Pharisees noticed it and said to him, 'Look, your disciples are doing something that is forbidden on the Sabbath.'
3 But he said to them, 'Have you not read what David did when he and his followers were hungry-
4 how he went into the house of God and they ate the loaves of the offering although neither he nor his followers were permitted to eat them, but only the priests?
5 Or again, have you not read in the Law that on the Sabbath day the Temple priests break the Sabbath without committing any fault?
6 Now here, I tell you, is something greater than the Temple.
7 And if you had understood the meaning of the words: Mercy is what pleases me, not sacrifice, you would not have condemned the blameless.
8 For the Son of man is master of the Sabbath.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for July 17th, 2025Reading 1, Exodus 3:11-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:5, 8-9, 24-25, 26-27
Gospel, Matthew 11:28-30
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati’s Example Inspires a New Generation of Catholic Mountaineers
Why Marian Devotions Matter in Vocational Discernment: New Study Reveals the Rosary’s Deep Impact
Christian Music Surges in 2025: A Sign of Hope and Revival Among Catholic and Christian Listeners
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, July 18, 2025
- St. Frederick: Saint of the Day for Friday, July 18, 2025
- Act of Faith: Prayer of the Day for Friday, July 18, 2025
- Daily Readings for Thursday, July 17, 2025
- Carmelite Nuns of Compiegne: Saint of the Day for Thursday, July 17, 2025
- Prayer to St. Raphael, Angel of Happy Meetings: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, July 17, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.