Daily Reading for Saturday, July 19th, 2025
Reading 1, Exodus 12:37-42
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 136:1, 23-24, 10-12, 13-15
Gospel, Matthew 12:14-21
Reading 1, Exodus 12:37-42
37 The Israelites left Rameses for Succoth, about six hundred thousand on the march-men, that is, not counting their families.
38 A mixed crowd of people went with them, and flocks and herds, quantities of livestock.
39 And with the dough which they had brought from Egypt they baked unleavened cakes, because the dough had not risen, since they had been driven out of Egypt without time to linger or to prepare food for themselves.
40 The time that the Israelites spent in Egypt was four hundred and thirty years.
41 And on the very day the four hundred and thirty years ended, all Yahweh's armies left Egypt.
42 The night when Yahweh kept vigil to bring them out of Egypt must be kept as a vigil in honour of Yahweh by all Israelites, for all generations.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 136:1, 23-24, 10-12, 13-15
1 Alleluia! Give thanks to Yahweh for he is good, for his faithful love endures for ever.
10 He struck down the first-born of Egypt, for his faithful love endures for ever.
11 He brought Israel out from among them, for his faithful love endures for ever.
12 With mighty hand and outstretched arm, for his faithful love endures for ever.
13 He split the Sea of Reeds in two, for his faithful love endures for ever.
14 Let Israel pass through the middle, for his faithful love endures for ever.
15 And drowned Pharaoh and all his army, for his faithful love endures for ever.
23 He kept us in mind when we were humbled, for his faithful love endures for ever.
24 And rescued us from our enemies, for his faithful love endures for ever.
Gospel, Matthew 12:14-21
14 At this the Pharisees went out and began to plot against him, discussing how to destroy him.
15 Jesus knew this and withdrew from the district. Many followed him and he cured them all
16 but warned them not to make him known.
17 This was to fulfil what was spoken by the prophet Isaiah:
18 Look! My servant whom I have chosen, my beloved, in whom my soul delights, I will send my Spirit upon him, and he will present judgement to the nations;
19 he will not brawl or cry out, his voice is not heard in the streets,
20 he will not break the crushed reed, or snuff the faltering wick,
21 until he has made judgement victorious; in him the nations will put their hope.
