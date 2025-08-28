Prayer of the Day for Thursday, August 28

Hymn to Saint Rita of Cascia

I.

Come, virgins chaste; pure brides, draw near: Let Earth exult and Heaven hear The Hymn that grateful accents raise, Our song of joy in Rita's praise.



II.

By fast her sinless frame is weak; Her livid flesh the scourges streak. In pity for her Savior's woes, Her days and even nights are closed.



III.

The thorn-wound on her brow is shown, The crimson rose in winter blown, And full-ripe figs on frozen tree At Rita's wish the wonders see.



IV.

The widowed spouse and wedded wife The way to heaven see in her life; The way secure our Rita trod, In life's dim day, through paint o God.



V.

Praise to the Father and the Son, Praise to the Spirit, Three in One; O grant us grace in heaven to reign Through Rita's prayer and life-long pain.



V. Thou hast signed thy servant Rita

A. With the sign of thy Love and Passion.

Let us Pray.



O God! who didst deign to confer on St. Rita for imitating Thee in love of her enemies, the favor of bearing her heart and brow the marks of Thy Love and Passion, grant we beseech Thee, that through her intercession and merit, we may, pierced by the thorns of compunction, ever contemplate the sufferings of Thy Passion, who livest and reignest forever and ever. Amen.



This hymn is the translation of the hymn of Lauds, office of St. Rita, approved by Decree of S.C.R. Nov. 24, 1900.