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Daily Reading for Thursday, June 18th, 2026
Daily Reading for Thursday June 18, 2026Reading 1, Sirach 48:1-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7
Gospel, Matthew 6:7-15
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Reading 1, Sirach 48:1-14
1 Then the prophet Elijah arose like a fire, his word flaring like a torch.
2 It was he who brought famine on them and decimated them in his zeal.
3 By the word of the Lord he shut up the heavens, three times also he brought down fire.
4 How glorious you were in your miracles, Elijah! Has anyone reason to boast as you have? -
5 rousing a corpse from death, from Sheol, by the word of the Most High;
6 dragging kings down to destruction, and high dignitaries from their beds;
7 hearing a rebuke on Sinai and decrees of punishment on Horeb;
8 anointing kings as avengers, and prophets to succeed you;
9 taken up in the whirlwind of fire, in a chariot with fiery horses;
10 designated in the prophecies of doom to allay God's wrath before the fury breaks, to turn the hearts of fathers towards their children, and to restore the tribes of Jacob.
11 Blessed, those who will see you, and those who have fallen asleep in love; for we too shall certainly have life.
12 Such was Elijah, who was enveloped in a whirlwind; and Elisha was filled with his spirit; throughout his life no ruler could shake him, and no one could subdue him.
13 No task was too hard for him, and even in death his body prophesied.
14 In his lifetime he performed wonders, and in death his works were marvellous.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7
1 Yahweh is king! Let earth rejoice, the many isles be glad!
2 Cloud, black cloud enfolds him, saving justice and judgement the foundations of his throne.
3 Fire goes before him, sets ablaze his enemies all around;
4 his lightning-flashes light up the world, the earth sees it and quakes.
5 The mountains melt like wax, before the Lord of all the earth.
6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, all nations see his glory.
7 Shame on all who serve images, who pride themselves on their idols; bow down to him, all you gods!
Gospel, Matthew 6:7-15
7 'In your prayers do not babble as the gentiles do, for they think that by using many words they will make themselves heard.
8 Do not be like them; your Father knows what you need before you ask him.
9 So you should pray like this: Our Father in heaven, may your name be held holy,
10 your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as in heaven.
11 Give us today our daily bread.
12 And forgive us our debts, as we have forgiven those who are in debt to us.
13 And do not put us to the test, but save us from the Evil One.
14 'Yes, if you forgive others their failings, your heavenly Father will forgive you yours;
15 but if you do not forgive others, your Father will not forgive your failings either.
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Reading for June 17th, 2026Reading 1, Second Kings 2:1, 6-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 31:20, 21, 24
Gospel, Matthew 6:1-6, 16-18
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