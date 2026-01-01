Daily Reading for Thursday, July 9th, 2026
Daily Reading for Thursday July 9, 2026Reading 1, Hosea 11:1, 3-4, 8-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:2, 3, 15-16
Gospel, Matthew 10:7-15
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Reading 1, Hosea 11:1, 3-4, 8-9
1 When Israel was a child I loved him, and I called my son out of Egypt.
3 I myself taught Ephraim to walk, I myself took them by the arm, but they did not know that I was the one caring for them,
4 that I was leading them with human ties, with leading-strings of love, that, with them, I was like someone lifting an infant to his cheek, and that I bent down to feed him.
8 Ephraim, how could I part with you? Israel, how could I give you up? How could I make you like Admah or treat you like Zeboiim? My heart within me is overwhelmed, fever grips my inmost being.
9 I will not give rein to my fierce anger, I will not destroy Ephraim again, for I am God, not man, the Holy One in your midst, and I shall not come to you in anger.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:2, 3, 15-16
2 over Ephraim, Benjamin and Manasseh; rouse your valour and come to our help.
3 God, bring us back, let your face shine on us and we shall be safe.
15 protect what your own hand has planted.
16 They have thrown it on the fire like dung, the frown of your rebuke will destroy them.
Gospel, Matthew 10:7-15
7 And as you go, proclaim that the kingdom of Heaven is close at hand.
8 Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those suffering from virulent skin-diseases, drive out devils. You received without charge, give without charge.
9 Provide yourselves with no gold or silver, not even with coppers for your purses,
10 with no haversack for the journey or spare tunic or footwear or a staff, for the labourer deserves his keep.
11 'Whatever town or village you go into, seek out someone worthy and stay with him until you leave.
12 As you enter his house, salute it,
13 and if the house deserves it, may your peace come upon it; if it does not, may your peace come back to you.
14 And if anyone does not welcome you or listen to what you have to say, as you walk out of the house or town shake the dust from your feet.
15 In truth I tell you, on the Day of Judgement it will be more bearable for Sodom and Gomorrah than for that town.
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Reading for July 8th, 2026Reading 1, Hosea 10:1-3, 7-8, 12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:2-3, 4-5, 6-7
Gospel, Matthew 10:1-7
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