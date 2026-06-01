Daily Reading for Wednesday, July 1st, 2026

Reading 1, Amos 5:14-15, 21-24

14 Seek good and not evil so that you may survive, and Yahweh, God Sabaoth, be with you as you claim he is.

15 Hate evil, love good, let justice reign at the city gate: it may be that Yahweh, God Sabaoth, will take pity on the remnant of Joseph.

21 I hate, I scorn your festivals, I take no pleasure in your solemn assemblies.

22 When you bring me burnt offerings . . . your oblations, I do not accept them and I do not look at your communion sacrifices of fat cattle.

23 Spare me the din of your chanting, let me hear none of your strumming on lyres,

24 but let justice flow like water, and uprightness like a never-failing stream!

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 50:7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 16-17

7 'Listen, my people, I am speaking, Israel, I am giving evidence against you, I, God, your God.

8 'It is not with your sacrifices that I find fault, those burnt offerings constantly before me;

9 I will not accept any bull from your homes, nor a single goat from your folds.

10 'For all forest creatures are mine already, the animals on the mountains in their thousands.

11 I know every bird in the air, whatever moves in the fields is mine.

12 'If I am hungry I shall not tell you, since the world and all it holds is mine.

13 Am I to eat the flesh of bulls or drink the blood of goats?

16 But to the wicked, God says: 'What right have you to recite my statutes, to take my covenant on your lips,

17 when you detest my teaching, and thrust my words behind you?