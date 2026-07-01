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Daily Reading for Friday, July 24th, 2026
Daily Reading for Friday July 24, 2026Reading 1, Jeremiah 3:14-17
Responsorial Psalm, Jeremiah 31:10, 11-12, 13
Gospel, Matthew 13:18-23
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Reading 1, Jeremiah 3:14-17
14 "Come back, disloyal children, Yahweh declares, for I alone am your Master, and I will take you, one from a town, two from a family, and bring you to Zion.
15 I shall give you shepherds after my own heart, who will pasture you wisely and discreetly.
16 Then, when you have increased and grown numerous in the country, Yahweh declares, no one will ever again say: The ark of the covenant of Yahweh! It will not enter their minds, they will not remember it or miss it, nor will another one be made.
17 When that time comes, Jerusalem will be called: The Throne of Yahweh, and all the nations will converge on her, on Yahweh's name, on Jerusalem, and will no longer follow their own stubborn and wicked inclinations.
Responsorial Psalm, Jeremiah 31:10, 11-12, 13
10 Listen, nations, to the word of Yahweh. On the farthest coasts and islands proclaim it, say, 'He who scattered Israel is gathering him, will guard him as a shepherd guarding his flock.'
11 For Yahweh has ransomed Jacob, rescued him from a hand stronger than his own.
12 They will come, shouting for joy on the heights of Zion, thronging towards Yahweh's lavish gifts, for wheat, new wine and oil, sheep and cattle; they will be like a well-watered garden, they will sorrow no more.
13 The young girl will then take pleasure in the dance, and young men and old alike; I shall change their mourning into gladness, comfort them, give them joy after their troubles;
Gospel, Matthew 13:18-23
18 'So pay attention to the parable of the sower.
19 When anyone hears the word of the kingdom without understanding, the Evil One comes and carries off what was sown in his heart: this is the seed sown on the edge of the path.
20 The seed sown on patches of rock is someone who hears the word and welcomes it at once with joy.
21 But such a person has no root deep down and does not last; should some trial come, or some persecution on account of the word, at once he falls away.
22 The seed sown in thorns is someone who hears the word, but the worry of the world and the lure of riches choke the word and so it produces nothing.
23 And the seed sown in rich soil is someone who hears the word and understands it; this is the one who yields a harvest and produces now a hundredfold, now sixty, now thirty.'
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Reading for July 23rd, 2026Reading 1, Jeremiah 2:1-3, 7-8, 12-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 36:6-7, 8-9, 10-11
Gospel, Matthew 13:10-17
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