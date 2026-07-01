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Daily Reading for Tuesday, July 21st, 2026
Daily Reading for Tuesday July 21, 2026Reading 1, Micah 7:14-15, 18-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:2-4, 5-6, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 12:46-50
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Reading 1, Micah 7:14-15, 18-20
14 With shepherd's crook lead your people to pasture, the flock that is your heritage, living confined in a forest with meadow land all round. Let them graze in Bashan and Gilead as in the days of old!
15 As in the days when you came out of Egypt, grant us to see wonders!
18 What god can compare with you for pardoning guilt and for overlooking crime? He does not harbour anger for ever, since he delights in showing faithful love.
19 Once more have pity on us, tread down our faults; throw all our sins to the bottom of the sea.
20 Grant Jacob your faithfulness, and Abraham your faithful love, as you swore to our ancestors from the days of long ago.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:2-4, 5-6, 7-8
2 you take away the guilt of your people, you blot out all their sin.
3 You retract all your anger, you renounce the heat of your fury.
4 Bring us back, God our Saviour, appease your indignation against us!
5 Will you be angry with us for ever? Will you prolong your wrath age after age?
6 Will you not give us life again, for your people to rejoice in you?
7 Show us, Lord, your faithful love, grant us your saving help.
8 I am listening. What is God's message? Yahweh's message is peace for his people, for his faithful, if only they renounce their folly.
Gospel, Matthew 12:46-50
46 He was still speaking to the crowds when suddenly his mother and his brothers were standing outside and were anxious to have a word with him.
47 Someone said to him: Your mother and brothers are standing outside and want to speak to you.
48 But to the man who told him this Jesus replied, 'Who is my mother? Who are my brothers?'
49 And stretching out his hand towards his disciples he said, 'Here are my mother and my brothers.
50 Anyone who does the will of my Father in heaven is my brother and sister and mother.'
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Reading for July 20th, 2026Reading 1, Micah 6:1-4, 6-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 50:5-6, 8-9, 16-17, 21, 23
Gospel, Matthew 12:38-42
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