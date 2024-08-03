Daily Reading for Saturday, August 3rd, 2024

Reading 1, Jeremiah 26:11-16, 24

11 The priests and prophets then said to the chief men and all the people, 'This man deserves to die, since he has prophesied against this city, as you have heard with your own ears.'

12 Jeremiah, however, replied to all the chief men and all the people as follows, 'Yahweh himself sent me to prophesy against this Temple and this city all the things you have heard.

13 So now amend your behaviour and actions, listen to the voice of Yahweh your God, and Yahweh will relent about the disaster that he has decreed for you.

14 For myself, I am, as you see, in your hands. Do whatever you please or think right with me.

15 But be sure of this, that if you put me to death, you will be bringing innocent blood on yourselves, on this city and on its inhabitants, since Yahweh has truly sent me to you to say all this for you to hear.'

16 The chief men and all the people then said to the priests and prophets, 'This man does not deserve to die: he has spoken to us in the name of Yahweh our God.'

24 But Jeremiah had a protector in Ahikam son of Shaphan, so he was not handed over to the people to be put to death.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 69:15-16, 30-31, 33-34

15 Let not the waves wash over me, nor the deep swallow me up, nor the pit close its mouth on me.

16 Answer me, Yahweh, for your faithful love is generous; in your tenderness turn towards me;

30 I will praise God's name in song, I will extol him by thanksgiving,

31 for this will please Yahweh more than an ox, than a bullock horned and hoofed.

33 For God listens to the poor, he has never scorned his captive people.

34 Let heaven and earth and seas, and all that stirs in them, acclaim him!