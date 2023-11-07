Daily Reading for Tuesday, November 7th, 2023
5 in the same way, all of us, though there are so many of us, make up one body in Christ, and as different parts we are all joined to one another.
6 Then since the gifts that we have differ according to the grace that was given to each of us: if it is a gift of prophecy, we should prophesy as much as our faith tells us;
7 if it is a gift of practical service, let us devote ourselves to serving; if it is teaching, to teaching;
8 if it is encouraging, to encouraging. When you give, you should give generously from the heart; if you are put in charge, you must be conscientious; if you do works of mercy, let it be because you enjoy doing them.
9 Let love be without any pretence. Avoid what is evil; stick to what is good.
10 In brotherly love let your feelings of deep affection for one another come to expression and regard others as more important than yourself.
11 In the service of the Lord, work not halfheartedly but with conscientiousness and an eager spirit.
12 Be joyful in hope, persevere in hardship; keep praying regularly;
13 share with any of God's holy people who are in need; look for opportunities to be hospitable.
14 Bless your persecutors; never curse them, bless them.
15 Rejoice with others when they rejoice, and be sad with those in sorrow.
16 Give the same consideration to all others alike. Pay no regard to social standing, but meet humble people on their own terms. Do not congratulate yourself on your own wisdom.
1 [Song of Ascents] Yahweh, my heart is not haughty, I do not set my sights too high. I have taken no part in great affairs, in wonders beyond my scope.
2 No, I hold myself in quiet and silence, like a little child in its mother's arms, like a little child, so I keep myself.
3 Let Israel hope in Yahweh henceforth and for ever.
15 On hearing this, one of those gathered round the table said to him, 'Blessed is anyone who will share the meal in the kingdom of God!'
16 But he said to him, 'There was a man who gave a great banquet, and he invited a large number of people.
17 When the time for the banquet came, he sent his servant to say to those who had been invited, "Come along: everything is ready now."
18 But all alike started to make excuses. The first said, "I have bought a piece of land and must go and see it. Please accept my apologies."
19 Another said, "I have bought five yoke of oxen and am on my way to try them out. Please accept my apologies."
20 Yet another said, "I have just got married and so am unable to come."
21 'The servant returned and reported this to his master. Then the householder, in a rage, said to his servant, "Go out quickly into the streets and alleys of the town and bring in here the poor, the crippled, the blind and the lame."
22 "Sir," said the servant, "your orders have been carried out and there is still room."
23 Then the master said to his servant, "Go to the open roads and the hedgerows and press people to come in, to make sure my house is full;
24 because, I tell you, not one of those who were invited shall have a taste of my banquet." '
